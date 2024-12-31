King Frederik's 'poetic' New Year's speech: Everything the new monarch said in his debut address

King Frederik has no doubt been nervous as December 31st approached. Not least because it sees the close of his first year as King of Denmark, but also because it is customary for the monarch of the country to deliver a New Year's speech live on the evening of the last day of the year.

His Majesty the King delivered his first New Year's speech at 18:00 Danish time, broadcasting live from Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg, with the historic moment transmitted directly to TV, radio and web.

He began by referencing the change his country has undergone in the past year, noting: "Tonight we say goodbye to the old year and start the new one, just as we have done year after year. And yet, something has changed, for my mother, Queen Margrethe, for me and for you."

© Steen Evald, Kongehuset King Frederik will mark the first year of his reign in January

He made note of his nerves being felt all around the country, saying: "Although we all have had a year to get used to the idea, I am aware that there may still be some who are a bit nervous on my behalf. For can the New Year Address be given by others than Queen Margrethe?"

Referencing his mother's historic speech in 2023, which saw her step down, the King said: "A year ago, my mother gave her 52nd New Year Address. An address which took most people by surprise because it turned out to be her last. Tonight, I am giving my first. There is a first time for everything and a last time for everything. These times tend to stand out more clearly than all other times. They are beginnings and endings in the course of life, and we attach special significance to them. The first school day – and the last. We remember them. And we celebrate them."

As well as his mother, the King spoke warmly about his son, who graduated this summer, highlighting the bravery of young people, and sharing an insight into his relationship with his children: "As the parents of four teenagers, Mary and I have learnt that it does help to listen," he said.

The King finished his speech saying:"My first New Year Address. It will not come again, but I shall never forget it. They say that 'A good start is half the battle'. It is perhaps a bit over the top, but Mary and I could not have wished for a better start as King and Queen. We look forward to engaging in everything the new year will bring and, above all, to doing it together. With each other and with all of you.

"Thank you for the year that has passed, and Happy New Year," he added, before following in his mother's footsteps to say: "God save Denmark."

Royal watchers were wowed by the King's first New Year speech, taking to social media to share their praise. "Very distinguished, excellent, beautiful and poetic New Year's speech by His Royal Highness King Frederik the 10th," one wrote, while another noted: "Fantastically beautiful and good debut of King Frederik. Thanks to Kongen for the good points and the great debut."

The New Year's address

The tradition of broadcasting the New Year's speech began in 1941, when King Christian X's speech was transmitted via radio and is looked forward to by Danes all over the country.

The 2023 speech was particularly memorable, as it saw Queen Margrethe, King Frederik's mother, abdicate the throne.

© LISELOTTE SABROE Queen Margrethe shocked the nation when she abdicated during her speech in 2023

As part of her address, the former Queen released a statement on social media on New Year's Eve, reading: "I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I followed my beloved father - I will step back as the Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik."

It continued: "Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years. Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me.

© EMIL NICOLAI HELMS Queen Margrethe abdicated in 2023

"Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls. The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task.

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it!I will conclude my new year’s address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."