Princess Kate and Prince William share favourite photos of 2024 in personal post

This year has been a difficult one for Prince William, Princess Kate and their family, after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery.

Thankfully, Princess Kate has now completed treatment and the family is able to look forward to 2025 without the shadow of cancer hanging over them.

In their usual optimistic fashion, despite a hard year which also saw King Charles diagnosed with cancer, the Prince and Princess of Wales took time on the final day of 2024 to reflect on their year, sharing their personal highlights with their dedicated followers.

In an 18-slide post on Instagram, the Prince William and Princess Kate revealed the moments that meant the most to them, captioning the mammoth carousel: " 2024 [tick] Happy New Year! Wishing you all a wonderful 2025."

Prince William and Princess Kate's 2024 highlights

Among the bounty of memories, some of the favourite moments from the future King and his family included attending the Eras Tour and meeting Taylor Swift.

© Instagram Taylor Swift posed with the royals

The singing superstar spent time with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, snapping a selfie with them backstage.

Another musical highlight from the year came in the form of Princess Kate's Together at Christmas carol concert. The family shared a series of photos and moments from the annual event, which is close to the Princess of Wales' heart.

© Shutterstock The carol concert is always a highlight for the royals

Meeting fellow cancer patients has also been a large part of the royal's year, and among the many moments in the roundup, she included photos of the occasions where she met others diagnosed with the disease.

While Princess Kate spent much of 2024 in private while she underwent treatment, she did attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, appearing alongside the royal family, delighting the nation who were thrilled to see her looking healthy.

© Getty The Wales family all attended Trooping the Colour

The ceremony made it into the highlight reel, with the Princess of Wales and her children's cute family moments a firm fixture in their memories of the year.

TROOPING THROWBACK: Prince William and Princess Kate share ultimate look of love on Buckingham Palace balcony

Of course, the highlight of the year for the Waleses, and the moment that they chose to begin their carousel with, was the heart-warming video the family released in September to announce that Princess Kate had completed treatment. Remind yourself of the video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

The home video granted royal fans unprecedented access into the lives of not just Prince William and Princess Kate, but also of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The charming video showed the loving dynamic of the family, with Prince William appearing more affectionate towards his wife than ever, delighting royal watchers all over the world.

With 2025 almost upon us, we look forward to seeing how the Wales family spends the next 365 days.

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast