Queen Camilla borrows rarely-seen diamond brooch for special outing with King Charles

Queen Camilla has nailed the art of accessorising! Whether she's overseas undertaking a royal tour, or on home turf at a glittering state banquet, Her Majesty never fails to spruce up her looks with exquisite jewels.

The royals have access to the late Queen's private jewellery collection which is teeming with diamond tiaras, gleaming pearl earrings and sapphire sets. And in recent years, Camilla has worn a plethora of these precious items, much to the delight of royal fans.

© Getty Images The royal attended a church service alongside her husband King Charles

On Sunday, the 77-year-old rocked a rarely-seen diamond brooch as she joined her husband King Charles at church in Sandringham.

They braved a downpour, with Charles looking smart in a double-breasted tan coat while Camilla wrapped up warm in a chocolate-hued coat and a faux fur-trimmed hat. The real star of the show, nonetheless, was her dazzling diamond brooch that took pride of place next to her collar.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla wore the dazzling piece of jewellery on Sunday

The jewel, dubbed the 'Raspberry Pip' brooch was previously owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II and has only ever been seen on Camilla once before.

It takes the form of a Georgian cross and reportedly features topaz and diamonds.

This isn't the first time Camilla has seemingly paid tribute to the late monarch by opting to wear sentimental jewels.

© Getty Images Camilla at the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral

In March last year, Camilla debuted two stunning floral brooches at the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral. Thought to be heirlooms from the late Queen, the dazzling gold pieces featured clusters of sapphires and diamonds.

The matching clip brooches were gifted to Queen Elizabeth II by her parents when she was a teenager in the 1940s. She most notably wore them on a trip to North America in 1951, a royal appearance in Bracknell in 1991, and to the Epsom Derby in 1995.

© Getty Images The late Queen had an impressive private collection of jewels

The late Queen's private jewellery collection boasts approximately 300 items of jewellery - including 98 brooches, 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, 14 watches and five pendants. When they are not being worn, the collection is stored in the Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The late Queen's magnificent jewellery collection

Her personal collection is separate from The British Crown Jewels which are housed in the Tower of London. It includes the likes of the Imperial State Crown and the St Edward's Crown which is used during a monarch's coronation ceremony.

© Getty Images Charles wearing the St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony

The solid gold crown was made in 1661, weighs nearly 5lb, and is covered with an array of rubies, amethyst, garnet, topazes, tourmalines and sapphires.