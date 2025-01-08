Meghan Markle's joyous news as fans spot major release on horizon

Meghan Markle may have yet another exciting project on the horizon as fans speculate that new episodes of her Archetypes podcast could soon be released—just six months after it was discontinued.

The Duchess of Sussex has already kicked off 2025 with a bang, launching her brand-new Instagram account, @meghan, and teasing her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. But if a recent post from Lemonada Media is anything to go by, her podcast could be making a much-anticipated comeback.

The audio company, which took over Archetypes after Meghan’s split from Spotify, posted an Instagram update suggesting that several of their shows are set to return—including Archetypes. Alongside an image of their upcoming releases, Lemonada wrote, "We are SO back!" and asked fans which show they were most excited about. Nestled among the featured podcasts was Meghan’s series, sparking excitement that new episodes could be on the way.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section, expressing their hopes that Meghan’s thought-provoking series—originally launched in 2022—would be making a return.

When Archetypes debuted, it set out to explore the stereotypes and labels that hold women back, with an impressive guest list including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Jameela Jamil.

While it initially topped Spotify charts in 47 countries, the show’s momentum faded, and in June 2023, the Sussexes and Spotify announced they were parting ways. Reports surfaced of behind-the-scenes tensions, with claims that Spotify had higher expectations for the amount of content produced.

Following the split, Meghan secured a fresh deal with Lemonada in early 2024, announcing that she was eager to return to podcasting. At the time, she shared, "I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting."

Is Archetypes making a comeback?

She also confirmed plans to re-release Archetypes so more people could access it, as well as launch a “dynamic new podcast” in the future. "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024," she said in a statement.

When Archetypes originally aired, it was a major success, averaging around one million listeners per episode. It went on to win a People's Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast in 2022, and Meghan herself won Best Entertainment Podcast Host at the Gracie Awards.

© Netflix Meghan Markle is launching her Netflix series very soon

Lemonada’s CEO, Jessica Cordova Kramer, spoke highly of Meghan’s work, stating, "We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to Archetypes, and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon."

"Meghan’s talent as a host, creator, and conversationalist is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters."

Meghan’s growing media presence comes as she and Prince Harry continue to explore new ways to expand their brand and business ventures. Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple has been busy securing high-profile deals, from Harry’s explosive memoir Spare—which was part of a $20 million publishing agreement with Penguin Books—to their much-publicized $100 million Netflix deal, which included their tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

© Netflix Meghan Markle wearing a brown Zara dress in new show

Their latest project, With Love, Meghan, is set to launch on Netflix on January 15, with the Duchess giving fans an intimate look at her passions, from cooking and gardening to wellness and quality time with loved ones. The teaser trailer, posted on Meghan’s new Instagram account, shows her whipping up dishes in her Montecito kitchen, picking fresh produce from her garden, and spending time with close friends, including The Mindy Project creator Mindy Kaling.

"We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy," Meghan says in the trailer, which is set to the soundtrack of Do You Believe in Magic by The Lovin’ Spoonful.

She also shares a heartfelt message about her love of creating special moments for those around her. "I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them. This is about connecting with friends, making new friends, and just learning."