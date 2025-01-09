Princess Kate's friend Lady Melissa welcomes fourth child with billionaire husband

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's friend Lady Melissa welcomes fourth child with billionaire husband
Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is not only celebrating her 43rd birthday, but also the arrival of her friend Lady Melissa Percy's fourth child. 

According to Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Lady Melissa, the Duke of Northumberland's 37-year-old daughter, welcomed her second daughter in Florida last Friday and has been named Ivy. 

Lady Melissa Percy© Getty
Lady Melissa Percy (right) has welcomed her fourth child

Lady Melissa, affectionately known as "Missy" among her inner circle, grew up at the magnificent Alnwick Castle in Northumberland, famously known to many as Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films.

She is married to American billionaire Remy Trafelet, who is 17 years her senior. Together, the couple already have their elder daughter, Bluebell, and twin sons, Percy and Alfred, in 2023. Lady Melissa also has three stepchildren, Remy, Charlotte and Franny, from her husband's first marriage. 

Lady Melissa with husband Remy Trafelet© Getty
Lady Melissa with husband Remy Trafelet

Before her marriage to Remy, Lady Melissa was married to Thomas van Straubenzee, a close friend of Prince William and godfather to Princess Charlotte. 

Their wedding in 2013 was a glittering affair attended by royals, including Prince William and Prince Harry. However, the marriage ended in 2016

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Pippa Middleton all attended the ceremony, while Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy acted as a bridesmaid. 

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© UK Press via Getty Images
Princess Kate turned 43 on Thursday

In a previous interview with The Times, Lady Melissa opened up about her friendship with Chelsy, and how they became "inseparable" after meeting through their respective partners at the time. 

"Thomas is best friends with Harry and William and I met Chelsy through that," she shared. "We would all hang out together. 

Princess Kate with Prince William's friend Thomas van Straubenzee© Getty
Princess Kate with Prince William's friend Thomas van Straubenzee

"Me and Chelsy were the younger two from all the girlfriends because it was Kate and her friends, and we just got on like a house on fire and have been inseparable ever since." 

Simply known as Van to his friends, Thomas has been a key figure in William and Harry's inner circle. He even accompanied William on his first official overseas tour to New Zealand. Thomas has since married his second wife Lucy, with whom he shares two children.

