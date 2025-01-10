Prince Harry reveals new details about proposal to Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex is mourning the loss of her beloved rescue dog, Guy, as she revealed in an Instagram montage on Tuesday.

Meghan adopted Guy from a rescue centre in Canada in 2015 after he had been left at a shelter in Kentucky, and the pooch was by her side for some of her major life moments over the past decade – including her engagement to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex recalled how Guy played a role in his proposal to the former American actress in 2017.

Writing in his memoir, Spare, released in 2023, Harry said: "I loved that dog. I couldn't stop kissing him, petting him. Yes, my intense feelings for Meg spilled over onto anyone or anything she loved, but also I'd wanted a dog for so long, and I’d never been able to have one because I’d been such a nomad.

"One night, not long after Meg's arrival in Britain, we were at home, making dinner, playing with Guy, and the kitchen of Nott Cott was as full of love as any room I'd ever been in. I opened a bottle of champagne - an old, old gift I'd been saving for a special occasion."

He continued: "I scooped up Guy, carried him outside, into the walled garden, put him down on a blanket I'd spread on the grass. Then I ran back inside and asked Meg to grab her champagne flute and come with me… I led her out to the garden. Cold night. We were both wrapped in big coats, and hers had a hood lined with fake fur that framed her face like a cameo.

"I set electric candles around the blanket. I wanted it to look like Botswana, the bush, where I'd first thought of proposing. Now I knelt on the blanket, Guy at my side. Both of us looked up searchingly at Meg."

Snapshots shared in Harry and Meghan's docuseries released in 2022, showed Harry down on one knee holding out a ring, as he lovingly patted Guy's head.

"He was down on one knee and I was just like 'Yes!'" Meghan recalled, "We were so joyful and excited. We were like 'Uh, we're doing this!'"

In her heartfelt Instagram post and video montage, the Duchess paid tribute to her pet Beagle, writing: "If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of [Guy] - and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

When the Sussexes stepped back as senior royals, Guy moved with them to the US and settled in at the family's new home in Montecito.

In the past five years, Harry and Meghan have also adopted a Black Labrador called Pula and another Beagle named Mamma Mia.

