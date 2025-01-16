Prince William reveals one wish for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

The Prince of Wales is a renowned football fan and loves to support his beloved team, Aston Villa, in person, whenever he can.

Prince William surprised fellow supporters at a Wetherspoons in Birmingham's New Street station on Wednesday evening ahead of their match against Everton, where talk soon turned to tactics.

While the Prince's 11-year-old son, Prince George, has already followed in his footsteps as a Villa fan, the father-of-three didn't seem as keen for his younger children, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, to follow suit.

Football fan, Steve Jones, 56, who joined William for a pint, revealed: "It was 95 per cent chat about Villa as that's our shared interest but a bit about his family.

"Young George is a Villa fan but he didn't want all three [children] to be Villa fans. He was massively interested and seemed like a really genuine guy and all he wanted to do was talk about Villa."

While Louis was recently seen sporting a Villa shirt during a kickabout with his mum, the Princess of Wales, the youngster is yet to attend a match with his father.

The football top appeared to be a hand-me-down from his brother, George, as it featured the logo of former sponsor Cazoo.

WATCH: William and George cheer on Villa

William took his eldest children, George and Charlotte, to watch their first Aston Villa back in 2019 as the West Midlands club played in an away match against Norwich City.

© Getty Prince George loved his first football match

And it seems that the little Prince's passion for the beautiful game took off from then as George has joined his parents at numerous Villa and England matches since then.

William has been President of the Football Association since 2006, and previously told the BBC in 2015 that he got into football "big time" while he was at school.

© Getty William celebrated Villa's Champions League win in October

Speaking about why he supports the West Midlands Club, he added: "I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams.

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

Back in October, at the start of the season, William confessed to having "lost his voice" after witnessing Villa beat German side Bayern Munich 1-0 for the club's first Champions League home match in 41 years.

