Princess Sara bint Faisal of Jordan announces engagement – see stunning photos

Congratulations are in order for Princess Sara bint Faisal of Jordan who recently announced her engagement.

To mark the special occasion, the Royal Hashemite Court released two stunning images on Tuesday showing the bride-to-be posing alongside her fiancé, Ali Al-Sawaf.

One joyous image showed the smitten pair beaming from ear to ear, while a second showed the duo gazing at what appeared to be a ring in a box.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania's niece looked beautiful for the special occasion dressed in an embroidered shift dress peppered with sequin snowdrops. She accessorised with a pair of pearl drop earrings and slipped on a delicate silver bracelet and a chain link watch.

The 27-year-old wore her honeyed blonde hair in bouncy waves and highlighted her features with a slick of deep pink lipstick.

Her beau, Ali Al-Sawaf, meanwhile, looked smart in a gold-trimmed white robe.

Princess Sara is the daughter of Prince Faisal who is the younger brother of King Abdullah. In August 1987, Prince Faisal wed Princess Alia with the pair going on to welcome four children together: Princess Ayah, Prince Omar and twins Princess Sara and Princess Aisha.

Faisal and Alia divorced in 2008. On 24 May 2010, Faisal married Sara Bassam Qabbani, however they divorced on 14 September 2013 without welcoming any children. On 4 January 2014, the royal married radio presenter Zeina Lubbadeh, with the pair going on to welcome sons Prince Abdullah and Prince Muhammad, who are fifth and sixth in line to the throne respectively.

Recent Jordanian weddings

In August last year, Crown Prince Hussein's cousin, Aoun Juma, wed Lena bint Wail Abbas. Photos from their big day showed the pair looking radiant while posing in a lush green outdoor setting.

The bride dazzled in a shimmering satin gown complete with sheer sleeves and a square neckline, while the groom looked dapper wearing a razor-sharp navy suit.

Meanwhile, in June 2023, Crown Prince Hussein wed Princess Rajwa at Zahran Palace in Amman. The ceremony was witnessed by around 140 guests including Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

© Getty Images Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The newlyweds then travelled to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception where architect Rajwa changed into her second wedding dress designed by Dolce and Gabbana. In April, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple were expecting their first child and their daughter Princess Iman was born on 3 August at Amman's King Hussein Medical Center.