Princess Kate gears up for big family party - how they might celebrate

The Middleton family are preparing for a huge family celebration on Friday – Carole's milestone 70th birthday.

Whilst it's not known how Carole and her family intend to mark the special occasion, the Middleton's will no doubt pull out all the stops. It's likely to be a family affair with Carole's husband, Michael, in attendance, as well as their three children the Princess of Wales, James, and Pippa and their respective families.

© Getty Images Carole is celebrating her 70th on Friday

For Carole and her family, birthday celebrations have always held huge significance. Kate's mother used to run a party accessories business called Party Pieces which was first launched back in 1987 from their home in Berkshire.

The mother-of-three previously told Sheer Luxe of her children's involvement with the business. "Party Pieces has literally grown alongside my family, and I'm very proud of that," she said.

© Getty Images The Middleton family share a close bond

"Pippa wrote our 'Party Times' blog, James did the cakes when he first left school, and Catherine developed our first birthday and baby category."

Both Princess Kate and her sister Pippa have inherited their mother's passion for throwing parties, with royal mum Kate frequently baking cakes for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Pippa writing Celebrate – a book about party-planning.

During the 2019 edition of Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate revealed she "stays up until midnight" to make her children's birthday cakes – something that has now become quite the tradition in their household.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of baking

If these past traditions are anything to go by, we imagine that the mother-of-three will be on hand this week to help whip up a sweet birthday treat for her mother.

And if they decide to remain on UK soil, we don't doubt that the Middletons will organise a family celebration at their sprawling rural retreat – Bucklebury Manor. Their idyllic countryside home boasts several bedrooms, five reception rooms, as well as a swimming pool and a tennis court.

Carole's previous celebrations

For her milestone 60th in 2015, Carole travelled to the Caribbean Island of Mustique where she reportedly celebrated with pink fizz, a dazzling firework display and music performances from a jazz band.

© Getty Images Carole shares three children with her husband Michael

In 2019, the Middleton's celebrated Carole's 64th in London at her daughter Pippa's Chelsea pad. The family soiree was also attended by Pippa's husband James Matthews, as well as James Middleton and his now-wife, Alizee Thevenet.

Last year, Carole's birthday was likely more subdued owing to Kate's planned abdominal surgery which took place in January. At the time, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

© Getty Images Kate will no doubt be on hand to help with family celebrations

In March that year, Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She announced she had completed chemotherapy treatment last autumn and shared her "relief" earlier this year when she confirmed that she's in remission.

While it's been a tough year for the Middleton clan, we anticipate that Kate's positive health news will enable the family-of-five to celebrate with even more vigour on Friday. Roll on the celebrations!

© CARL DE SOUZA Royal wedding Carole was a vision in baby blue as she and her husband Michael attended their daughter Princess Kate's 2011 royal wedding.

© Getty Family expansion Carole and Michael were the first to visit Kate and baby George at The Lindo Wing.



© Getty Charlotte's Christening Carole looked every inch the proud grandmother as she attended Princess Charlotte's Christening in July 2015.

© Getty Christmas cheer It was a family affair in 2016 when the Middletons attened a Christmas Day service in Bucklebury.

© Getty Royal Wedding no.2 Their was an air of celebration in 2018 when the Middleton reunited to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

© James Whatling Royal Ascot Carole appeared in high spirits in June last year as she attended Royal Ascot alongside members of the royal family.