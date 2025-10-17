Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Family LIVE: Prince William to visit London Ambulance Service
The Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal both have engagements on Friday, stick with HELLO! for all the updates

Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 17 minutes ago
TODAY'S AGENDA:

  • Prince William to visit the London Ambulance Service.
  • Princess Anne to visit Luton Airport Community Projects and Easyjet Limited on the occasion of its 30th Anniversary.
Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
17m ago

Good morning!

Good morning, royal readers and happy Friday. The weekend is almost here and we'll be keeping you up to date on what's happening with today's royal agenda...

Today, Prince William will be paying a visit to the London Ambulance Service. Elsewhere, the Princess Royal will visit Luton Airport Community Projects and Easyjet Limited on the occasion of its 30th Anniversary. 

