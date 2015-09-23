10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royals and their Hollywood lookalikes

...
Photo: © Getty Images

Beatrice Borromeo and Belle actress Sarah Gadon.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge and Lauren Conrad.

Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco and Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan.

Photo: © Getty Images

Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco and Jude Law.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Felix of Luxembourg and Bachelor Canada star Tim Warmels.

Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan and Bridesmaids actress Rose Byrne.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and E!'s Maria Menounos.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Joachim of Belgium and Harry Potter star Tom Felton.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Charlize Theron.

