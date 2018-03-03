The most beautiful royal weddings of all time including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

View Galleries
-
GALLERY: Best royal weddings - the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Diana, more
-
Most memorable royal family moments from Royal Ascot: photos
-
Meghan Markle joins the Queen in Cheshire - live updates
Meghan Markle has joined forces with the Queen for their first one-on-one trip together. The royals, who took a special overnight train to Cheshire on...
-
The sentimental reason why Lady Sarah Chatto wears the same earrings to all royal events
She is the daughter of the late Princess Margaret, and to keep her memory alive, Lady Sarah Chatto always pays tribute to her mother at almost every...
-
Princess Diana: A candid insight into the late royal's life in pictures