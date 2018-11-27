21 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

See all the best pictures of the Queen's great-granddaughter Mia Tindall

Mia celebrates her 5th birthday in January!

...
See all the best pictures of the Queen's great-granddaughter Mia Tindall
You're reading

See all the best pictures of the Queen's great-granddaughter Mia Tindall

1/21
Next

Is Doria Ragland visiting daughter Meghan Markle while Prince Harry is away?
mia tindall royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

As Mia Tindall turns five in January, we take a look back at the young royal's cutest moments. Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter Mia famously stole the show in Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday portrait two years, and since then has captured the hearts of many. From shoulder rides with dad Mike Tindall to supporting her mum Zara at her horsing events, check out this four-year-old's most adorable pictures.

mia tindall horse trials

In March 2017, Mia stole the show at the Gatcombe Horse Trials. The then three-year-old was on hand to support her mother Zara Phillips as she competed in the annual riding event.

mia tindall dad fans pics

Mia looked adorably unimpressed by her father posing with fans at the festival in Stroud, England.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

mia tindall queen 90th birthday

Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter became an instant star when she held the Queen handbag in the monarch's 90th birthday portrait. The photo was captured by famous celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz and taken in the private grounds of Windsor Castle.
Photo by Annie Leibovitz via Getty Images

mia tindall horse trials

Mia Tindall took cover as she ran around the fields at Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 9, 2017. Photo: Getty Images

mia tindall savannah phillips

The little royal played with her royal relatives including cousins Savannah (seen here) and Isla Phillips at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, England.

princess anne kiss mia

Mia got a kiss from her grandmother Princess Anne during Gloucestershire Festival of Polo.
Photo: Getty Images

mia tindall cousins

Girls' day out! In September 2016, Mia enjoyed a sweet outing with her cousins Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe Horse Trials. Zara Phillips' cheeky little girl stuck out her tongue, while twinning in Croc shoes alongside her big cousin Savannah. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

mia tindall parents

It was a day of family fun for Mia Tindall and her parents Mike Tindall and Zara Phillipsat the Big Feastival at Alex James' Farm in Kingham, Oxfordshire.
Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

prince william mia tindall

Mia shared a sweet moment with Prince William and her mum during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy match.
Photo: Getty Images

mia tindall bouncy house

Despite her mum Zara Tindall being looked at by medics after falling from her horse, Mia didn't let that stop her from having a blast at the Burnham Market Horse Trials in April 2017. The then three-year-old couldn't contain her excitement while jumping in the bouncy house and slide. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

mia tindall cousins horse trials

Looking adorable in a shirt that read "I'm super cute" while walking hand-in-hand with her older cousin Savannah Phillips during the Badminton Horse Trials.
Photo: Getty Images

mia tindall charlie meade

Young love! Mia and Charlie Meade, son of rider Harry Meade took a stroll around the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 8, 2017. Photo: Getty Images

mia tindall cousins funny faces

Mia looked on as her cousin Isla Phillips sent some funny faces her way during the Festival of British Eventing.
Photo: Getty Images

mia tindall dad mike

No peeking dad! Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter had some fun with her father Mike Tindall on the sidelines. Photo: Getty Images

mia tindall horse riding

Mia hopped on a horse simulator to show her parents that she's ready to take the reins as the royal family's newest equestrienne. Photo: Getty Images

mike mia tindall

Riding on dad Mike's shoulders at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in England in March 2016, little Mia looks like she could use a nap!
Photo: Getty Images

zara mia tindall

Mother and daughter enjoyed a day of bonding at a horse-riding festival at England's Gatcombe Park. Keeping cool, the youngster wore a sleeveless yellow top and a minature straw fedora.
Photo: Getty Images

mike baby mia tindall

Doting father Mike Tindall, a former pro rugby player, lifted his daughter onto his shoulders as the two watched Prince William and Prince Harry play in a charity polo match.
Photo: Getty Images

baby mia tindall

All wrapped up! The 1-year-old looked adorable in a purple onesie with white stars and a cute grey hat, as she cuddled up to her mum's friend Dolly Maude at Cocklebarrow Racecourse.
Photo: Getty Images

zara tindall baby mia

Hoping to instill a love of horses in her daughter from an early age, Zara took baby Mia to her first horse-riding event when she was only 3 months old.
Photo: Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries