12 times Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie has melted hearts

Meghan marked her first US Mother's Day as a mum in May 2019 and took to Instagram to share a gorgeous candid picture of her newborn baby. The photo – which was posted on the Sussex Royal's official Instagram account – saw Meghan holding her baby boy. The candid picture even included a backdrop of Forget Me Nots – Princess Diana's favourite flower.
The caption next to the photo read: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex."