﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

On your bike! 10 brilliant photos of the royals enjoying a cycle ride

The royals are a sporty bunch

On your bike! 10 brilliant photos of the royals enjoying a cycle ride
You're reading

On your bike! 10 brilliant photos of the royals enjoying a cycle ride

1/10
Next

Prince William's right-hand man lands job at Downing Street
Danielle Stacey
queen-margaret-bikes
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Bike sales have increased across the UK as people take up new hobbies for exercise and find new ways to travel during the coronavirus lockdown. For some, the warmer weather has also made it more appealing to unlock their trusty bicycles from the garden shed. Whether you're new to cycling or not, the royals have always had a love for the hobby, with the Queen and her sister Margaret often pictured trundling around the Windsor estate as young Princesses.  

Members of the Firm are also renowned for being sporty, including the Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex, and have taken on gruelling cycling challenges in recent years. So quicker than you can say "on your bike," here are some of our favourite photos of royals cycling.

READ: 14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties

A young Elizabeth and Margaret cycle around their childhood home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, in 1942.

harry-hague-cycling
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Harry enjoyed a bike ride around the incredible Sportcampus Zuiderpark to launch the Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands, in 2019.

MORE: 5 times royals have been surprise guests on podcasts

millie-meghan-instagram
3/10

Taken at around the time Meghan Markle was first thought to be dating Prince Harry, she and former Made in Chelsea star, Millie Mackintosh, hired vintage bikes to cycle around Soho Farmhouse.

MORE: Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

kate-cycling-hello
Photo: © Rex
4/10

Before she became a Duchess, Kate would regularly cycle near her parents' home in Bucklebury. She's pictured wearing sportswear and sunglasses in 2008.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest PDA moments caught on their royal tours

sophie-wessex-cycling
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

The Countess of Wessex completed the 450-mile Diamond Challenge as she cycled from Edinburgh to London in 2016. A jubilant Sophie was greeted by her husband, Prince Edward and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, when she arrived at Buckingham Palace.

MORE: 8 photos that prove just how close Kate Middleton and the Countess of Wessex are

princess-eugenie-cycling
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

And Sophie isn’t the only royal to have taken on a challenge – Princess Eugenie took part in a 64-mile charity bike ride event in 2012.

charles-william-harry-cycling
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Prince Charles appears to be putting in all the work as he cycles around with a then-six-year-old Prince Harry on the back of his bike. The pair, along with Prince William, enjoyed a ride around the Queen's Sandringham estate in 1990.

princess-diana-cycling
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Princess Diana looked so chic as she and Prince William cycled around the Scilly Isles during a family holiday in 1989.

zara-tindall-cycling
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Zara Tindall was spotted cycling around the Badminton Horse Trials in 2016.

charles-cycling-2011
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Environmentalist Prince Charles tried out an eco-bike at an event in 2011.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...