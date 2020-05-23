On your bike! 10 brilliant photos of the royals enjoying a cycle ride

Bike sales have increased across the UK as people take up new hobbies for exercise and find new ways to travel during the coronavirus lockdown. For some, the warmer weather has also made it more appealing to unlock their trusty bicycles from the garden shed. Whether you're new to cycling or not, the royals have always had a love for the hobby, with the Queen and her sister Margaret often pictured trundling around the Windsor estate as young Princesses.
Members of the Firm are also renowned for being sporty, including the Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex, and have taken on gruelling cycling challenges in recent years. So quicker than you can say "on your bike," here are some of our favourite photos of royals cycling.
A young Elizabeth and Margaret cycle around their childhood home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, in 1942.