8 amazing photos of the royal family's last Christmas at Windsor Castle

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in over 30 years. The monarch has traditionally travelled to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the festive season since 1988, but when Her Majesty's children and, later, grandchildren were young, they would celebrate in Windsor.
HELLO! takes a look at some of the most incredible photos of the royal family's last Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987…
Princess Diana led the youngest royals out of the church service on Christmas morning, including her then five-year-old son Prince William, who was dressed in a long powder blue coat. It was a significant occasion as it was the young Prince's Christmas day debut.
They were joined by Diana's nephews, Lord Frederick Windsor and Peter Phillips, and her niece Zara Phillips. Prince Charles and Diana's youngest son Prince Harry would have only been three at this point and didn't make a public appearance on Christmas Day until the following year in Sandringham.
