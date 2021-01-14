28 times the royals wore face masks for their public engagements

After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, face masks have become mandatory in certain countries. In England, wearing a face covering in various indoor places became compulsory at the end of July, most notably shops, supermarkets, places of worship, public areas of hotels, transport hubs and on public transport - to name a few scenarios.
The royals are no exception to the rule and have been pictured adhering to government guidelines throughout the pandemic. The likes of Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hae been wearing face coverings during socially distanced engagements.
England entered its third lockdown in January 2021 and the royals returned to Zoom calls to carry out their duties.
