This garlic press has over 24k positive reviews on Amazon and it's 47% off in the sale

Whether you're an adventurous cook or you live on simple pasta dishes, garlic seems to feature in practically every recipe on earth. So the one thing you absolutely need to have in your kitchen is a good garlic press.

Good news then, that we've found an absolute gem of a garlic press on Amazon which has over 24k rave reviews. The best thing about the OXO Good Grips Garlic Press is that it is dishwasher safe and therefore practically guarantees that you won't have to deal with raw garlic-y fingers. Better still, it is on sale right now at almost half price for only £14.99!

Customer reviewers have even noted that the OXO Good Grips Garlic Press "takes 3 cloves at a time" and added that it is "super easy to clean" which another reviewer concurred: "fantastic – dishwasher safe and solid," which is super reassuring.

OXO Good Grips Garlic Press, £14.99, Amazon

Perfect Uniform Pieces

OXO advises that the sleek black handles are ergonomically designed and non-slip which makes it nice and easy to operate. In fact, one customer joked that it was so easy to use that, "lots more garlic is being used at home now." This has us thinking of more recipes to try out too.

Last week, beloved celebrity chef Nigella Lawson cooked a very special Ukrainian garlic dish which she shared with her 2.7 million Instagram followers. She wrote: "This week's Guest Recipe from the #CookbookCorner archive is Pampushky, which is Ukrainian Garlic Bread from Mamushka by @oliahercules."

Nigella Lawson's Ukrainian Garlic Bread

The 62-year-old Cook, Eat, Repeat star credited chef Olia Hercules for the delicious garlic bread recipe and encouraged her followers to check out the Cook For Ukraine campaign, which aims to raise funds for families in Ukraine who have been displaced by the humanitarian crisis.

Nigella shared details of how her fans can support the people of Ukraine: "And if you would like to know more about #CookForUkraine, and how you can be a part of it, do go to @cookforukraine Insta page where you will find the link in bio."

