Take a leaf out of Stacey Solomon’s book with this bargain Amazon mop

When Stacey Solomon gets her cleaning kit out, we take note – who wouldn't love a house as sparkling as her beloved Pickle Cottage?

So when she posted some clips of herself cleaning to her Instagram stories this week, we immediately spotted the microfibre mop she whipped out for a speedy clean-up before the family came round.

It certainly did the job, leaving her floors sparkling. So naturally, we went on the hunt – and tracked down a very similar model on Amazon. And the great news is, it’s an absolute bargain with 5.5k glowing reviews!

The E-Cloth Deep Clean Mop costs just £17.36 and it makes easy work of even the toughest jobs. It has a lightweight aluminum handle and a nifty easy fastening system – just toss the mop head in the laundry to give it a refresh.

E-Cloth deep clean mop, £17.36, Amazon

Stacey used hers for a quick clean up but it’s really a mop that deep cleans with precision-engineered microscopic fibres and water. There’s no need to add any additional cleaners or chemicals, which is especially good if you've got toddlers or pets at home.

It also ticks all the eco boxes – it’s guaranteed to perform for over 300 washes or 3 years, and the manufacturers insist that it removes over 99% of bacteria.

We can see why Stacey is such a fan – and if it’s good enough for her...

