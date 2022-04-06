Get a spinning mop like Stacey Solomon in the Amazon spring sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon knows her stuff when it comes to cleaning, so if she loves a product, we want it. Not only have we found a spinning mop just like the one she uses, but it's currently in the Amazon spring sale.

The Loose Women star is known for her cleaning tips and tricks, releasing her book Tap to Tidy: Organising, Crafting and Creating Happiness in a Messy World last year, following on from her popular tap to tidy Instagram posts.

On offer for under £23.50, reduced from £36.99, the Vileda turbo microfibre mop has been raking in the reviews with over 39,000 five-star ratings, and Amazon users are going crazy for the handy home gadget.

Vileda turbo microfibre mop & bucket, was £36.99 now £23.33, Amazon

Featuring a hands-free mechanism, the mop spins when placed in the bucket and pushed to remove any excess water, making it easy to use. Plus, the foot pedal controls the amount of water on the mop depending on the type of surface you are cleaning - preventing your flooring from getting soaked.

The mop also contains an easy-to-carry handle, extending from 55-130cm to access hard-to-reach areas. And once you're done, the head can go straight in the washing machine to reuse again.

Not only that, Amazon assures the mop removes 99.9% of bacteria with just water. What's not to love?

The recommended mop is an absolute bargain, but if you want it, act fast whilst it's still in the spring sale.

If Stacey loves it, we love it!

