The special hidden feature which makes this £36 Amazon spring jacket their best seller

If you’re looking for a new spring jacket to see you through to summer you should definitely take a look at this Amazon number.

I know what you’re thinking – fashion buys on Amazon, really? But honestly, there are some great hidden gems that you can snap up for a great price – and this jacket is a prime example.

Imily Bella women's transition jacket, £36 / $51, Amazon

It’s 36 quid ($51 for US customers) – and some of the sizes are even cheaper – it’s water-resistant and comes in a rainbow of different colours, including everything from khaki to black, navy blue and scarlet.

And the special secret feature that makes it such a hit? It has a hidden drawstring, which you can pull to cinch it at the waist to make is super slimming and give it a perfect fit! It's no wonder it's the number one bestseller in the Women's Jackets category.

It is just what I wanted and imagined, great lightweight jacket loads of pockets, fits well very comfortable and just the style I wanted," says one happy shopper. "Love it and will wear it forever or until I need to buy a bigger size or it wears out."

Says another: "I ordered it a little big so that I could wear jumpers underneath when it got cooler and the fit is absolutely perfect for that.

The water-resistant jacket is available in a rainbow of different colours

It's very stylish I’ve had lots of comments on how good it looks and I absolutely love the number of pockets! I can fit so much into them that it makes life so much easier."

Some reviewers did say that they’ve sized down for a better fit, while others ordered true to size or a little bigger so they could wear extra layers underneath, so keep that in mind before ordering.

Several shoppers also said they loved it so much they’re ordering it in other colours! We're so tempted, what about you?

