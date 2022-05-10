Fans say this Rimmel eyeshadow is just like Kate Middleton's fave Urban Decay set - and it's 90% off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As soon as it was reported that Duchess Kate loved Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palette so much that she recommended it to first lady Michelle Obama, royal and beauty fans alike rushed out to buy it.

The brand's eyeshadow pallets are so popular, one is sold every 5 seconds. But anyone looking for something a little cheaper than the £38 price tag might want to take a look at Amazon.

The Rimmel London 'Magnif'eyes - Spice Edition' eyeshadow palette has been described by customers as a "perfect Urban Decay dupe" and it's only £3.27 in the Amazon sale – that's 67% off the usual price and 90% cheaper than Urban Decay's eyeshadow.

Rimmel London 'Magnif'eyes - Spice Edition', was £9.99 now £3.27, Amazon

The 'Spice Edition' eyeshadow pallet contains 12 ultra-smooth and blendable matte and shimmering pigments and has a colour combination for every occasion from day to night for everyone – just like the pallet which Kate credited for her enchanting eyes.

Duchess Kate's trademark warm brown eyeshadow

The glowing 5-star reviews are in: "Very pleased with the product. Great value, and comes out the perfect shade." enthused one customer while another has confirmed they have "used this every day." And there's more, another happy shopper described the bonus brush that is included, making it easy to travel with: "It comes with a beautiful little brush, and all of the eyeshadows are highly pigmented."

Rimmel London 'Magnif'eyes - Spice Edition', £3.27, Amazon

Writes another satisfied shopper: "What's not to like? I'm over 40 so using a little more subtly. Lovely for washes of colour with a pared-down look." Wrote one reviewer while another customer said how much they "love the variety of colours for smokey eyes!"

Rimmel London is a global beauty brand that was originally championed by 48-year-old supermodel Kate Moss as far back as 2001 and the quality seems to be confirmed with another delighted beauty fan reporting that the £3.27 eyeshadow, normally priced at £9.99 "lasts all day, is easy to remove and leaves no staining of the eyelid." With celebrity-approved quality at this price, we expect the eyeshadows to sell out fast so do hurry if you want to grab one.

