Yankee Candle is having a big sale on Amazon – get up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you a fan of Yankee Candle? When it comes to scented candles for the home the brand is well known worldwide and a popular choice for so many.

MORE: 29 best scented candles to give as gifts in 2022

If you want to stock up on Yankee Candle products – or want to try them for the first time – then you have the perfect opportunity right now since there's a big sale on at Amazon.

You can get up to 50% of a number of styles and scents, as well as some lovely gift sets. Keep scrolling for our top picks!

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit Newsletter

What’s so special about Yankee Candle?

Shoppers love Yankee Candle because their scented candles burn down evenly, and are extremely long-lasting. Many have a burn time of 150 hours or more.

They are made of natural material which means they burn at a slower rate, and they feature a high-performing wick.

There are a wide variety of scents to choose from – and they are vegan friendly and not tested on animals

What is the most popular Yankee Candle?

Yankee Candle large jar candle Midnight Jasmine, was £26.99 now £20.99, Amazon

One of Yankee Candle's most popular scents is Midnight Jasmine. It has a five-star customer rating. The scent is made with water jasmine, sweet honeysuckle, neroli, and mandarin blossom.

Best Yankee Candle products in the sale at Amazon

Yankee Candle large jar candle freshly cut roses, was £26.99 now £16.99, Amazon

Yankee Candle gift set 18 scented tea lights, was £19.99 now £13.99, Amazon

RELATED: 8 affordable candles with the most luxurious scents

Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine diffuser (other scents available), was £20.99 now £15.99, Amazon

Yankee Candle Majestic Mount Fuji large jar candle (other scents available), was £26.99, now £17.79, Amazon

Yankee Candle bundle with 18 votive scented candles, was £35.82 now £19.99, Amazon

Yankee candle reed diffuser stick vanilla (other scents available), was £12.99 now £6.49, Amazon

Yankee Candle large jar midsummer’s night (other scents available), was £26.99 now £18.99, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.