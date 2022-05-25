Yankee Candle is having a big sale on Amazon – get up to 50% off

Katherine Robinson
Love Yankee Candle? There's a big sale on now at Amazon with up to 50% off large jar candles, diffusers, gifts sets and more, with all the popular scents included - even their top seller Midnight Jasmine
Are you a fan of Yankee Candle? When it comes to scented candles for the home the brand is well known worldwide and a popular choice for so many.
If you want to stock up on Yankee Candle products – or want to try them for the first time – then you have the perfect opportunity right now since there's a big sale on at Amazon.
You can get up to 50% of a number of styles and scents, as well as some lovely gift sets. Keep scrolling for our top picks!
What’s so special about Yankee Candle?
Shoppers love Yankee Candle because their scented candles burn down evenly, and are extremely long-lasting. Many have a burn time of 150 hours or more.
They are made of natural material which means they burn at a slower rate, and they feature a high-performing wick.
There are a wide variety of scents to choose from – and they are vegan friendly and not tested on animals
What is the most popular Yankee Candle?
Yankee Candle large jar candle Midnight Jasmine, was £26.99 now £20.99, Amazon
One of Yankee Candle's most popular scents is Midnight Jasmine. It has a five-star customer rating. The scent is made with water jasmine, sweet honeysuckle, neroli, and mandarin blossom.
Best Yankee Candle products in the sale at Amazon
Yankee Candle large jar candle freshly cut roses, was £26.99 now £16.99, Amazon
Yankee Candle gift set 18 scented tea lights, was £19.99 now £13.99, Amazon
Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine diffuser (other scents available), was £20.99 now £15.99, Amazon
Yankee Candle Majestic Mount Fuji large jar candle (other scents available), was £26.99, now £17.79, Amazon
Yankee Candle bundle with 18 votive scented candles, was £35.82 now £19.99, Amazon
Yankee candle reed diffuser stick vanilla (other scents available), was £12.99 now £6.49, Amazon
Yankee Candle large jar midsummer’s night (other scents available), was £26.99 now £18.99, Amazon
