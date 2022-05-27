Swimsuit fan? Here are 8 of Amazon's top-rated swimsuits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon might not be the first place that pops into your head when you think about shopping for a swimsuit, but actually, it should be top of your list.

RELATED: Hello heatwave! 6 best Amazon maxi dresses with top reviews

Why, you ask? Well apart from the fact you get speedy delivery and amazing prices, you can find some extremely flattering swimsuits with tummy control that have been given the thumbs up by tens of thousands of happy shoppers.

Trust me on this – I shop Amazon for a living! To make it easy for you, I’ve compiled the best-rated swimsuits and you won't believe how nice they look on.

And the best thing is, a lot of the styles and colours have free returns. The hardest thing to do is choose!

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit Newsletter

Amazon's top-rated swimsuits

CUPSHE ruffled tummy control swimming costume, £27.99 / $29.99, Amazon

This amazing tummy control swimsuit has over 15k glowing reviews and is available in 16 different colours. It has a feminine ruffled hem and a pretty lace-up back.

Top review: “I normally struggle to find a swimsuit that fits and flatters (small bust, 5’6 with a longish torso, and 135 lb). I took a gamble and bought a size small and it fits perfectly! I’ve moved around in it and nothing rides up and when I bend over nothing is exposed.

“It looks flattering but I’m also happy I’ll feel confident enough to swim and move around in it… I looked through loads of reviews and it seems to really flatter all body types! If you’re in doubt…buy it!”

RXRXCOCO Tummy control bathing suit, from £16.99 / $27.98, Amazon

This swimsuit is available up to a size 24 and is available in 11 different designs, including some fab florals and leopard print, if that’s your thing.

Top review: “Absolutely over the moon with this swimsuit. I’m a size 16/18 and ordered XL. Fits perfect. I really struggle to find ones that fit me and are flattering. This is absolutely stunning! Definitely will be ordering a few more different colours. Never felt so good in a swimsuit before.”

CUPSHE triangle low back tummy control swimsuit, £28.99 / $29.90, Amazon

Cupshe’s second most popular swimsuit has over 10k positive reviews and is available in 13 different colours. It features a v neck design, front shirring and adjustable spaghetti straps.

Top review: “Extremely beautiful & flattering. This is the first bathing suit ive worn (post kids) that I feel great in. Makes my stomach appear narrower and flat, like magic. Just the right coverage in the bum. Chic top. Def no granny suit here and so comfortable. Love the sheen of the material and slight ruching.”

Blooming Jelly women’s scalloped monokini swimsuit, £20.99 / $25.96, Amazon

How chic is this? This black one piece is a big hit thanks to it’s extremely flattering silhouette – it features a halter neck with a high neck and a low back, and a pretty scalloped hem. So many reviews say it looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Top review: “I usually shop my clothing from Asos or Gap. However, I couldn't find a decent swimsuit this time, as they are all too skimpy for my liking.

“This swimsuit is just brilliant. It is sexy, flattering but not too skimpy (for family-friendly beaches). I also like the removable pads that come with the style. Love it!”

MORE: 18 swimsuits with tummy control: Flattering body sculpting looks for beach or poolside

RELATED: This genius travel backpack with phone charger has over 600 positive reviews on Amazon

Smismivo Tummy control vintage swimsuit, from £23.99 / $26.99, Amazon

Anyone else getting old Hollywood vibes from this one? It has over 18k positive reviews with shoppers loving the fit and feel of this amazing swimsuit – which is available in 16 different colours and goes up to a size 22.

Top review: “I love this suit. I needed a one piece I could wear to playdates and a family reunion and this fits the bill. I feel cute and covered. The material is not flimsy - it really does hold you in - perfect for a mom tummy.

“For reference I wear a size 12 and 36DDD. I bought this suit in a size L and it is snug - but in a tummy-controlled way. I like that I feel held in and this gives flexibility if it stretches out like most suits seem to. I did a cannonball in the suit and didn't have to readjust under the water so I'm really pleased. For the price this suit is a no brainer.

Smismivo Tummy control vintage swimsuit, from £23.99 / $26.99, Amazon

If you love a halter neck this one’s for you. 7K glowing reviews and 16 different colours, including this lovely turquoise green.

Top review: “It is very well made, quality stitching and double-layered. Lovely subtle ruched detailing over tummy area which smooths over area in a flattering way...

“It has removable cup support. It didn't sag or lose colour once wet and washed perfectly. So happy with this find! I am usually a 12 and have a very large natural bust so finding swimwear is usually a challenge, especially an all-in-one. But this delivered with good bust coverage. Just measure according to their size guide and you will have a perfect fit.”

CUPSHIE tummy control v neck mesh bathing suit, £28.99 / $29.99, Amazon

If you’re looking to glam up your beach attire then you’ll love this swimsuit, which features a wrapped tummy control front and mesh detail. It’s available in five different styles, but we think chic black is getting our vote.

Top review: “I'm not a small girl so I wanted a swimsuit that was cute but also kinda hold everything in place and this does just that I love it, it looks so good on me and makes me look slimmer - would definitely recommend.”

WIN.MAX one piece swimming costume with tummy control, from £19.54, Amazon

Amazon list this cute swimsuit as their number one best seller in the women’s one piece swimsuit category and it’s easy to see why. It’s super flattering and available in 16 different styles.

Top review: “Haven't felt confident enough to wear a bathing suit since the baby but am truly happy with how comfortable and flattering this swimsuit is. Offers great bust support which is good ‘cause I'm small in that area.

“Also like that you can adjust the straps to fit around your bust. I pulled down my straps while lying in the sun and bust was still held in place, even when I sat up. Good for tanning. The medium tightness of the tummy band makes it comfortable to wear.”

RELATED: This Amazon scallop-trim swimsuit could be mistaken for a designer one

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.