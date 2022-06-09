Last minute Amazon Father’s Day gifts with speedy delivery

Katherine Robinson
Amazon to the rescue! Left Father’s Day till the last minute? You can get some great gifts for dad on Amazon whether you want fashion, grooming, gardening, fragrances, watches or tech – and most of them are in the sale
Have you left Father’s Day till the last minute? You certainly won’t be the only one! Don’t worry - Amazon to the rescue! You can get some great gifts with speedy Amazon Prime delivery.
We’ve rounded up some great options – and most of them are on sale. Whether he’s into fashion, grooming, gardening, fragrances, watches or tech – you’ll find something to suit.
Don't have an Amazon Prime Membership? (It's what you need premium and next day delivery for free) You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.
SIGN UP FOR A FREE 30-DAY AMAZON PRIME TRIAL
Don’t hang about – if you order now they’ll arrive in time for dad’s special day on Sunday 19 June if you order today.
Best Amazon Prime last-minute Father’s Day gifts
Philips Sonicare Advanced whitening edition, was £249.99 now £99.99, Amazon
Back & Neck Massager with heat, was £49.99 now £33.99, Amazon
BOSS by Hugo Boss Mens T-Shirt 3-pack, was £39 now from £36, Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphones, were £179 now £76.43, Amazon
Puma Divecat Beach & Pool Slides, from £16.95, Amazon
Gillette Labs Heated Razor For Men, was £199 now £116.72, Amazon
BOSS Man Eau de Toilette, 100 ml, was £59 NOW £28.50, Amazon
Accurist Stainless Steel Men's Watch, was £249.99, NOW £99.24, Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was £39.99 now £24.99, Amazon
GoldWorld Beard Grooming Kit, was £18.91 NOW £15.22, Amazon
Beverly Hills Instant Facelift set for men, £31.49, Amazon
Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky Blending Kit Gift Set, was £29.95, now £16.99, Amazon
Panasonic ES-RT37 Wet and Dry Electric 3-Blade Shaver for Men, was £41.29 NOW £33.57, Amazon
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones, was £199.95 NOW £169, Amazon
Bosch Cordless Hammer Drill, was £119.99 NOW £89.10, Amazon
