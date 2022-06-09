Last minute Amazon Father’s Day gifts with speedy delivery

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Have you left Father’s Day till the last minute? You certainly won’t be the only one! Don’t worry - Amazon to the rescue! You can get some great gifts with speedy Amazon Prime delivery.

We’ve rounded up some great options – and most of them are on sale. Whether he’s into fashion, grooming, gardening, fragrances, watches or tech – you’ll find something to suit.

Don't have an Amazon Prime Membership? (It's what you need premium and next day delivery for free) You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

Don’t hang about – if you order now they’ll arrive in time for dad’s special day on Sunday 19 June if you order today.

Best Amazon Prime last-minute Father’s Day gifts

Philips Sonicare Advanced whitening edition, was £249.99 now £99.99, Amazon

Back & Neck Massager with heat, was £49.99 now £33.99, Amazon

BOSS by Hugo Boss Mens T-Shirt 3-pack, was £39 now from £36, Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphones, were £179 now £76.43, Amazon

Puma Divecat Beach & Pool Slides, from £16.95, Amazon

Gillette Labs Heated Razor For Men, was £199 now £116.72, Amazon

BOSS Man Eau de Toilette, 100 ml, was £59 NOW £28.50, Amazon

Accurist Stainless Steel Men's Watch, was £249.99, NOW £99.24, Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was £39.99 now £24.99, Amazon

GoldWorld Beard Grooming Kit, was £18.91 NOW £15.22, Amazon

Beverly Hills Instant Facelift set for men, £31.49, Amazon

Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky Blending Kit Gift Set, was £29.95, now £16.99, Amazon

Panasonic ES-RT37 Wet and Dry Electric 3-Blade Shaver for Men, was £41.29 NOW £33.57, Amazon

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones, was £199.95 NOW £169, Amazon

Bosch Cordless Hammer Drill, was £119.99 NOW £89.10, Amazon

