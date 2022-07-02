Genius Prime Day shopping hacks to help you bag a bargain in Amazon's sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon's Prime Day is fast approaching, as it falls on 12th and 13th July this year.

The 48-hour sale will see big brands reduced in price across all departments, such as tech gadgets, home appliances and furniture, outdoor living, beauty, fashion, and so much more.

In previous years well-respected labels, including Oral B, Elemis, Levis, Ray Ban, Shark, and Revlon, as well as Amazon's own brands have been heavily reduced, and we have high hopes for this year.

With the countdown on to the hotly anticipated two-day sale extravaganza, we thought it was prime time to share even more genius hacks to ensure you get the best bargain this Prime Day.

Sign up to be a Prime member - for free

Many may already be an Amazon Prime member, but if you're not, now is definitely the time to do so.

We recommend signing up to be a Prime member prior to Amazon Prime Day, as you will get early access to the deals and discounts dropping before they sell out.

Not only do you get extra deals, but you can also get a selection of delivery options, so you can get your bargains to your door on the same day - depending on the item.

For those who have yet to sign up you can enjoy a 30-day free Prime membership, and cancel at any time.

But if you love the perks as much as we do, you will then pay £7.99 per month thereafter.

Turn on notifications

This may seem like an obvious action to do, but it's one we often forget.

If you haven't downloaded the Amazon app already, do so, and alter your settings to get notifications, so you know the minute the Prime Day sale starts, as well as price drops, which may change along the way.

Plus, the app also grants easy access to the Lightning Deals, which will be dropping over the two-day sale.

This also means you can enjoy your day, and do not have to be glued to your screen, as the notifications will keep you up to date.

Why not go one step further, and shop handsfree by using your Alexa or smart gadgets to find the deals for you.

Create a wishlist

It goes without saying when a sale comes you want to be quick off the mark to buy those high ticket items, which have been reduced, or products you have had your eye on for weeks on end. The best way to do so, is to make a wishlist.

Amazon allows shoppers to make a wish list, so you can save your favourite items, and monitor if and when it goes on sale, then check out with ease.

Simply go to Account & Lists tab, select Create a List, name the list and create. Then when you are shopping simply add any item you have your eyes on to the designated list.

Amazon's personalised promotions

Amazon has a special section titled personalised promotions, which often goes under the radar.

In this section shoppers have access to a collection of promo codes and other free benefits, which could range from shopping at a small business on Amazon to earn £5,000 back, or 15% off baby buys.

All you have to do is browse the offers, activate the offer, and shop.

Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse is another section on Amazon where there are plenty of deals waiting to be snapped up.

In this section pre-loved, or returned items, which have been repaired can be purchased for even less.

Products can range from laptops and cameras to hair dryers, vacuum cleaners and so much more, some with up to 50% off.

It is important to note that these items are limited, so once they are sold that is it.

Compare other retailers

Of course when shopping for a bargain it is paramount you do your research, as you could find a better price elsewhere.

When Amazon launches its Prime Day sale, often other retailers and rivals drop the price of select departments too.

We recommend adding items to your basket, or wishlist, or even creating a document with the links of the products you love, so when Prime Day hits, you can quickly find that item across all retailers to double check who has the lowest price.

Don't panic

We have seen many Amazon Prime Day sales in our time, and have a good idea of brands, and some products, which are typically on sale.

Amazon devices, and tech gadgets, as well as beauty tools, fragrances, make-up and skincare, are often reduced, with some big brands, such as Oral B, Shark and L'Oreal usually on offer.

Although it is not guaranteed what will be reduced until the day, things can change by the minute. So, if something you have wanted is not on sale one day, don't panic and buy, sit tight as it may well be reduced the next day or in a flash sale in the next hour.

Amazon credit card

We've heard of Amazon's gift cards, but did you know you can also get an Amazon Platinum Mastercard?

The Amazon Platinum Mastercard has received over 4,000 glowing reviews from customers, which says a lot.

There are a whole lot of perks and rewards available to those with an Amazon Platinum Mastercard, whether you are an existing member or new customer.

New customers can get a £20 amazon gift card to spend online, while there is also a points system in place too. For every £2 spent on Amazon you will received 1.5 points in return, and when you use at other retailers you can acquire 0.5 Amazon reward points, but when you have reached 1,000 points, you will receive a £10 Amazon gift card.

This card is 0% interest for three months, there are no annual fees, and you get an initial £500 spending cap on the card.

Amazon vouchers

Amazon vouchers are entirely different to gift cards, though it is easy to get the names confused.

Amazon vouchers is a section on the site, which lists all the coupons and discounts you are eligible to shop.

Some of the current vouchers include saving 5% on Galaxy chocolate, 20% off wireless earbuds, 15% off Baylis & Harding, and so much more.

While some products may have been on your radar, others may not, which is why it is a great section to check out to bag an extra discount and so not to miss a single saving.

