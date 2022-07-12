Amazon Prime Day 2022: We’ve searched the top deals and these are the 16 offers truly worth shopping

Hollie Brotherton
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to shop today: From homeware offers like the Shark cordless hoover to tech sales like an Apple Watch and discounted beauty from Elemis, Elizabeth Arden and Revlon.
Amazon Prime Day is finally here. It's the online retailer's biggest sale of the year and there are so many incredible deals across tech, beauty, homeware and more. If you're feeling overwhelmed by it all and don't know where to start, we've rounded up all of the best offers so you don't miss out.
Whether you're looking for homeware deals like huge savings on Mrs Hinch's favourite Shark hoover, discounted beauty products like the must-have Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with 35% off, or tech deals like big offers on Apple Watches, we've found it all.
Running today and tomorrow, keep checking back as we'll be adding all of the best new offers as they come in.
The Shark vacuum cleaner
Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner, was £319.99 now £189.99, Amazon
The Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, was £469 now £419, Amazon
The Amazon Fire Stick
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99 now £22.99, Amazon
The Amazon Fire tablet
Fire HD 8 tablet, was £89.99 now £34.99, Amazon
The Echo Dot
Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £19.99, Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite, was £129.99 now £84.99, Amazon
The Apple Airpods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021), were £239 now £179, Amazon
The Apple iPad
2020 Apple iPad Air, was £799 now £589, Amazon
The Bose headphones
Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, were £349.95 now £175, Amazon
The Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush
Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, was £219.99 now £59.99, Amazon
The Simba mattress
Simba Hybrid Essential mattress king-size, was £999 now £549.45, Amazon
The ghd hairdryer
ghd Air hair dryer, was £119.99 now £89.25, Amazon
The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £28 now £22.40, Amazon
The Philips Lumea Prestige
Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, was £459 now £319.99, Amazon
The Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF30, was £102 now £66.30, Amazon
The Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational mascara, was £9.99 now £6.40, Amazon
