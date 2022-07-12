Amazon Prime Day 2022: We’ve searched the top deals and these are the 16 offers truly worth shopping

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day is finally here. It's the online retailer's biggest sale of the year and there are so many incredible deals across tech, beauty, homeware and more. If you're feeling overwhelmed by it all and don't know where to start, we've rounded up all of the best offers so you don't miss out.

Whether you're looking for homeware deals like huge savings on Mrs Hinch's favourite Shark hoover, discounted beauty products like the must-have Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with 35% off, or tech deals like big offers on Apple Watches, we've found it all.

Running today and tomorrow, keep checking back as we'll be adding all of the best new offers as they come in.

The Shark vacuum cleaner

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner, was £319.99 now £189.99, Amazon

The Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, was £469 now £419, Amazon

The Amazon Fire Stick

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99 now £22.99, Amazon

The Amazon Fire tablet

Fire HD 8 tablet, was £89.99 now £34.99, Amazon

The Echo Dot

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £19.99, Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite, was £129.99 now £84.99, Amazon

The Apple Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021), were £239 now £179, Amazon

The Apple iPad

2020 Apple iPad Air, was £799 now £589, Amazon

The Bose headphones

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, were £349.95 now £175, Amazon

The Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush

Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, was £219.99 now £59.99, Amazon

The Simba mattress

Simba Hybrid Essential mattress king-size, was £999 now £549.45, Amazon

The ghd hairdryer

ghd Air hair dryer, was £119.99 now £89.25, Amazon

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £28 now £22.40, Amazon

The Philips Lumea Prestige

Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, was £459 now £319.99, Amazon

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF30, was £102 now £66.30, Amazon

The Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational mascara, was £9.99 now £6.40, Amazon

