Calling all neat freaks! Joseph Joseph is in the Amazon Prime Day sale with up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whatever your household needs, you'll find what you're looking for and more with the iconic Joseph Joseph products. From storage solutions to kitchen gadgets, Joseph Joseph has become the king of innovative home items, and we're obsessed. So you can imagine our excitement to see Joseph Joseph in the Amazon Prime Day sale with up to 50% off - yes, you read that right!

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day 2022 - Day 2: We’ve searched the top deals and these are the 31 offers truly worth shopping

Known for its efficient and inventive take on everyday products, paired with sleek, modern designs, the brand's popularity means almost everyone has a Joseph Joseph item on their wishlist.

SHOP JOSEPH JOSEPH IN THE AMAZON SALE

If you want to grab a bargain on a Joseph Joseph home gadget you need to act fast - as the sale ends today!

Best Joseph Joseph buys in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Joseph Joseph GoRecycle 46-litre caddy set, was £65, now £30.60, Amazon

Now this is a gadget we need! Save a whopping 50% on this handy bin which contains two compartments to separate rubbish, with removable containers and a unique, vertical design to save space. Complete with odour control, the modern bin is perfect for upgrading your home.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Joseph Joseph 6-piece knife and cutting board set, was £75, now £36.99, Amazon

Joseph Joseph has nailed the idea of home essentials that keep your kitchen organised whilst looking stylish. We love how the knives easily slot into the back of this chopping board set, and it's great for space-saving. Plus, it's 51% off!

MORE: 13 of the most stylish Amazon Prime Day homeware deals - hurry!

Joseph Joseph waste separation bin, was £100, now £63.99, Amazon

Save 36% on the 90-litre laundry basket which features dual compartments that make it super easy to separate garments - with removable tote bags complete with handles to easily pull out your washing.

Joseph Joseph separation recycle bin, was £149, now £103.99, Amazon

This innovative recycling bin is Joseph Joseph at its best - it has dual compartments for easy separation and it looks so sleek. Get 30% off now before the deal ends!

READ: 12 Quirky Amazon Prime Day buys under £15 we didn’t know we needed

Josph Joseph expandable dish rack, was £65, now £37.99, Amazon

Extending to almost twice its size when needed for extra washing up, the innovative dish rack is a great way to improve your kitchen space. The raised ribs prevent water from getting trapped under glasses, with a plug that collects excess water that can be drained later. Save 42% today!

READ: Beat the heatwave with 20% off this tower fan - but you need to hurry



Don't walk, run to grab these fantastic deals before they end!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.