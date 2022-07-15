Soda Streams are 30% off in the Amazon sale – snap up a bargain heatwave drinks savior

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

They were all the rage in the 80s, but Soda Streams are still going strong. And the best thing is they’re currently 30% off at Amazon - which is just the ticket now the heatwave has us feeling hot and bothered and more thirsty than ever.

Even if you don’t remember the iconic ‘Busy with the Fizzy’ advert from the 80s, you’re sure to know that Soda Stream magically turns plain old tap water into fizzy drinks at the touch of a button, and you can flavour it to your liking.

Not only is it a money saver and really fun to do, (kids honestly go wild for this thing) it’s really good for the environment too by helping reduce plastic waste.

The makers of the carbonated water maker estimate that using it allows you to save up to 1,282 single-use plastic bottles over four years.

You can also say goodbye to using up precious storage space, or lugging bulky bottles of sparkling water home. It takes your tap water from flat to fizzed in seconds.

It comes with a 60 litre CO2 aluminum gas cylinder, so you can make up to 60 litres of sparkling drinks, and simply exchange the bottle when empty.

