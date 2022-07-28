This genius travel backpack with phone charger has over 1,200 positive reviews on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you planning a trip this summer? Then you’re going to want to see this – then you’re going to want to buy it. Trust us!

Not only is it the cutest backpack but it has a genius genius feature – yes so clever we had to say genius twice – a built-in phone charger that you can hook up to a power bank! Because there’s nothing worse than the dreaded ‘will my battery last this entire journey’ feeling when you’re travelling, am I wrong?

And for UK customers it’s currently £36.99 on Amazon – so it’s rude not to really? (US shoppers can pick it up on sale for $38.74!)

Travel backpack with USB port charger, £35.99 ($38.74), Amazon

This backpack is the perfect carry-on hand luggage size and it has so many handy compartments – including one for shoes.

It also features a handy "wet bag" compartment, where you can store wet swimming clothes or a towel, without having to worry about anything else getting soggy. Or you can just store your cosmetics and travel toiletries with no worries of what will happen if they leak...

There’s also a theft-proof zipper compartment for valuables, which gives a little extra peace of mind when you’re travelling.

The travel backpack is available in a rainbow of colours

This spacious backpack also comes in a rainbow of colours – everything from powder pink to tiffany turquoise – and plain old black if that’s more your thing.

If there’s a more multi-functional travel backpack out there, we’d like to see it! Amazon shoppers certainly love it – there are over 1,200 five-star ratings from happy customers.

Says one: “I was able to pack this for an EasyJet flight from Prague and I managed to fit everything in for six days.. I fit one pair of jeans, six T-shirts, pairs of socks and underwear, bra, iPad, liquids and other makeup, a book, a cardigan, PJ’s plus room for documents and my other small day purse inside. It all fit and fit under my seat for the flight.”

