TikTok is going crazy for this genius hair removal gadget - and it’s less than £15

When we see a beauty product trending on TikTok, we’re always intrigued. The app is filled with recommendations for innovative new products, and the latest beauty gadget is being described as the easiest alternative to shaving.

RELATED: 10 makeup products under £10 that reviewers say are worth so much more

The crystal hair eraser promises to remove hair painlessly when rubbed against the skin, without the need for water or hair removal cream. Genius! Thankfully, the TikTok famous beauty buy is available to shop on Amazon - and it’s £13.99.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Crystal hair eraser, £13.99, Amazon

Designed to be used all over your body, the hair eraser removes body hair instantly when used on the skin in circular motions. As there’s no need to use water, we think it will make a handy gadget for taking with you on holiday, or for last-minute plans that mean you can quickly shave your legs without the hassle!

MORE: 11 eco-friendly beauty products Amazon shoppers swear by

TikTok users are describing the hair remover as “magic” as it removes hair without causing redness - and it’s not just TikTok fans that are loving the eraser. The gadget has received glowing reviews on Amazon, racking up over 3,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: “Why have I been shaving all these years. This is a godsend, it’s so easy to use and in no time at all my legs are really smooth, just as good as shaving and in a fraction of the time with no cuts.”

READ: 10 best body oils for dry skin 2022: Scented oils for glowing skin

Another added: “I bought this hair eraser after seeing a video on TikTok. It does really work and it removes all the hairs. I used it on my legs at first and I tried it also on my arm. It isn’t painful and it does not leave any redness or stinging. I love it and I absolutely recommend it to anyone!”

We’re adding the innovative beauty buy straight to our wishlist!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.