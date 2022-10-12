Amazon Prime Sale Day 2: These are the 33 deals that are truly worth shopping

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's day two of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and there are so many incredible deals across tech, beauty, homeware and more. This is the second big sale event the online retailer has treated us to this year and we're not complaining! There's never been a better time to make a start on your Christmas shopping.

Following the huge Prime Day sale back in July, this one will run for 48 hours, from 11-12 October. Feeling overwhelmed by it all and don't know where to start? We've found all of the best offers to make sure you don't miss out.

Whether you're looking for home deals like huge savings on Shark hoovers, discounted beauty tools like the must-have ghd hairdryer, or tech deals like big offers on Apple iPhones, you can find it all right here.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals, so if you're not already, you can sign up here. It comes with a whole host of benefits, including streaming, free delivery, and access to exclusive deals like these ones, but with a 30-day free trial, there's zero pressure.

Keep checking back as we'll be adding all of the best new offers as they come in.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

Best Prime Day Shark Vacuum deal

Shark Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, was £319.99 now £159.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple iPhone deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, was £1,049 now £979, Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm), was £399 now £359, Amazon

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Ring Chime by Amazon, was £188 now £119, Amazon

Best Prime Day Amazon Tablet deal

Fire HD 8 tablet (2020 release) with standing case, was £132.97 now £65.97, Amazon

Best Prime Day Amazon Fire Stick deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99 now £29.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo Dot deal

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £19.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Kindle Paperwhite deal

Kindle Paperwhite, was £129.99 now £94.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Bose Headphones deal

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, were £349.95 now £170, Amazon

Best Prime Day Sony Smart TV deal

Sony Bravia 42-inch Smart TV 2022, was £649 now £479, Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple Airpods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021), were £239 now £189, Amazon

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” Screen 32GB, was £219 now £149, Amazon

Best Prime Day Oral-B Electric Toothbrush deal

Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, was £219.99 now £64.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Simba Hybrid Pillow deal

Simba Hybrid® pillow, was £109 now £70.85, Amazon

Best Prime Day Simba Hybrid Mattress deal

Simba Hybrid mattress king-size, was £1,149 now £631.95, Amazon

Best Prime Day ghd Hair Dryer deal

ghd Air hair dryer, was £119.99 now £95.20, Amazon

Best Prime Day Olaplex deal

OLAPLEX Hair Perfector No.3 repairing treatment, was £28 now £26.50, Amazon

Best Prime Day Shark Hair Dryer deal

Shark iQ Ionic hair dryer, was £179.99 now £139.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Braun Epilator deal

Braun Silk-épil 5 epilator, was £119.99 now £54.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Foreo UFO deal

FOREO UFO mini smart treatment device, was £115 now £65, Amazon

Best Prime Day Revlon Hair Volumiser deal

Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, was £62.99 now £36.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day This Works Pillow Spray deal

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Talk kit, was £27 now £19, Amazon

Best Prime Day Elemis Pro-Collagen deal

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, was £89 now £64.59, Amazon

Best Prime Day Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream deal

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £16 now £12, Amazon

Best Prime Day Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray deal

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, was £27 now £15.60, Amazon

Best Prime Day Fitbit Inspire deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 health & fitness tracker, was £89.99 now £37.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Breville Coffee Machine deal

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse coffee machine, was £219.99 now £129.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Ninja 3-in-1 Blender deal

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender, was £199.99 now £139.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Le Creuset deal

Le Creuset Signature enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish, was £295 now £187.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Tefal Air Fryer deal

ActiFry Genius+ air fryer, was £219.99 now £123.96, Amazon

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer deal

KitchenAid classic mixer, was £530 now £375.99, Amazon

Best Prime Day Crockpot Slow Cooker deal

Crockpot DuraCeramic digital slow cooker, was £119.99 now £83.60, Amazon

Best Prime Day iRobot Vacuum deal

iRobot® Roomba® robot vacuum, was £269.99 now £169, Amazon

Best Prime Day Dreo Electric Heater deal

Dreo Space Heater Atom One, was £89.99 now £55.99, Amazon

