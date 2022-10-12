Amazon Prime Sale Day 2: These are the 33 deals that are truly worth shopping

Hollie Brotherton
The best Amazon Prime Early Access sale 2022 deals to shop today: From the Shark cordless vacuum to the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 7 to the Breville coffee machine. Prime Early Access sale start time & deals list.
It's day two of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and there are so many incredible deals across tech, beauty, homeware and more. This is the second big sale event the online retailer has treated us to this year and we're not complaining! There's never been a better time to make a start on your Christmas shopping.
Following the huge Prime Day sale back in July, this one will run for 48 hours, from 11-12 October. Feeling overwhelmed by it all and don't know where to start? We've found all of the best offers to make sure you don't miss out.
Whether you're looking for home deals like huge savings on Shark hoovers, discounted beauty tools like the must-have ghd hairdryer, or tech deals like big offers on Apple iPhones, you can find it all right here.
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals, so if you're not already, you can sign up here. It comes with a whole host of benefits, including streaming, free delivery, and access to exclusive deals like these ones, but with a 30-day free trial, there's zero pressure.
Keep checking back as we'll be adding all of the best new offers as they come in.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals
Best Prime Day Shark Vacuum deal
Shark Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, was £319.99 now £159.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Apple iPhone deal
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, was £1,049 now £979, Amazon
Best Prime Day Apple Watch deal
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm), was £399 now £359, Amazon
Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deal
Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Ring Chime by Amazon, was £188 now £119, Amazon
Best Prime Day Amazon Tablet deal
Fire HD 8 tablet (2020 release) with standing case, was £132.97 now £65.97, Amazon
Best Prime Day Amazon Fire Stick deal
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99 now £29.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Amazon Echo Dot deal
Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £19.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Kindle Paperwhite deal
Kindle Paperwhite, was £129.99 now £94.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Bose Headphones deal
Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, were £349.95 now £170, Amazon
Best Prime Day Sony Smart TV deal
Sony Bravia 42-inch Smart TV 2022, was £649 now £479, Amazon
Best Prime Day Apple Airpods Pro deal
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021), were £239 now £189, Amazon
Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tablet deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” Screen 32GB, was £219 now £149, Amazon
Best Prime Day Oral-B Electric Toothbrush deal
Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, was £219.99 now £64.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Simba Hybrid Pillow deal
Simba Hybrid® pillow, was £109 now £70.85, Amazon
Best Prime Day Simba Hybrid Mattress deal
Simba Hybrid mattress king-size, was £1,149 now £631.95, Amazon
Best Prime Day ghd Hair Dryer deal
ghd Air hair dryer, was £119.99 now £95.20, Amazon
Best Prime Day Olaplex deal
OLAPLEX Hair Perfector No.3 repairing treatment, was £28 now £26.50, Amazon
Best Prime Day Shark Hair Dryer deal
Shark iQ Ionic hair dryer, was £179.99 now £139.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Braun Epilator deal
Braun Silk-épil 5 epilator, was £119.99 now £54.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Foreo UFO deal
FOREO UFO mini smart treatment device, was £115 now £65, Amazon
Best Prime Day Revlon Hair Volumiser deal
Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, was £62.99 now £36.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day This Works Pillow Spray deal
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Talk kit, was £27 now £19, Amazon
Best Prime Day Elemis Pro-Collagen deal
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, was £89 now £64.59, Amazon
Best Prime Day Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream deal
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £16 now £12, Amazon
Best Prime Day Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray deal
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, was £27 now £15.60, Amazon
Best Prime Day Fitbit Inspire deal
Fitbit Inspire 2 health & fitness tracker, was £89.99 now £37.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Breville Coffee Machine deal
Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse coffee machine, was £219.99 now £129.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Ninja 3-in-1 Blender deal
Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender, was £199.99 now £139.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Le Creuset deal
Le Creuset Signature enamelled cast iron oval casserole dish, was £295 now £187.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Tefal Air Fryer deal
ActiFry Genius+ air fryer, was £219.99 now £123.96, Amazon
Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer deal
KitchenAid classic mixer, was £530 now £375.99, Amazon
Best Prime Day Crockpot Slow Cooker deal
Crockpot DuraCeramic digital slow cooker, was £119.99 now £83.60, Amazon
Best Prime Day iRobot Vacuum deal
iRobot® Roomba® robot vacuum, was £269.99 now £169, Amazon
Best Prime Day Dreo Electric Heater deal
Dreo Space Heater Atom One, was £89.99 now £55.99, Amazon
