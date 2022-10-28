Best cardigans for women: 12 cool and cozy styles to add to your wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cardigans are the best thing since sliced bread. Why do you think a band named themselves after them? Or Taylor Swift dedicated an entire song to them? Thought so!

With fall well underway, the closet staple is the star of the show once again. The versatile piece has the unique ability to complete any look and can be worn with just about anything, whether a dress, a jumpsuit, or your raggedy old college T-shirt. It also comes in all sorts of lengths, colors, and styles, so it’s never boring. You’ll always find something new. The fact that it’s designed to keep you warm and toasty is just a bonus.

If you’re thinking of investing in a new piece to celebrate the season, there’s no shortage of styles to choose from. To help jumpstart your search, here are some options you may want to add to your cardi rotation.

The ReCashmere Cardigan, $200, Everlane

Investing in cashmere is always a good idea. This one from Everlane is made out of recycled Italian cashmere and wool (hence the name ReCashmere) and features a deep V neckline, a three-button front, and a relaxed fit that allows for all-day wear.

CashSoft Boyfriend Cardigan, $79.95, Gap

If you’re not ready to splurge just yet but want the same level of comfort, this boyfriend cardigan from the Gap steps up to the task. It’s as plush as cashmere and delivers that oversized look everyone loves.

Topshop Women's Exposed Seam Cardigan, $67, Nordstrom

For laidback vibes, this sustainably made wool cardigan has slouchy dropped shoulders, perfect for pairing with leggings or skinny jeans.

Bella Hadid-inspired Bolero Cardigan, $30, Etsy

Unleash your inner Bella Hadid with this bolero cardigan inspired by her Marc Jacobs original. Just pair it with a white tank, and you’re ready to strut the streets!

Classic Short Cardigan, $70, Abercrombie & Fitch

Now if it’s Katie Holmes that you want to channel, you can create her viral 2019 look with this easy-fitting short cardigan. Wear it open, slip on a matching bralette, and you’re good to go!

Goodthreads Women's Oversized Boucle Shaker Stitch Cardigan Sweater, $44.90, Amazon

Want something far longer? This piece sits a couple of inches below your hip, offering just the right amount of coverup for chillier days.

Low Gauge V-Neck Long-Sleeve Cardigan, $49.90, Uniqlo

You know that cardigan of your grandma’s that you used to love? This one is exactly that, except that it’s way less itchy.

English Factory Houndstooth Cardigan, $150, Nordstrom

It doesn’t get any preppier than this! If you’re hoping to unleash your inner Cher Horowitz this fall, look no further than this ultra-chic cardigan, complete with brassy buttons, turned-up cuffs, and a colorful check design.

Fine-Knit Cardigan, $45, Mango

Ideal for everyday wear, this cardigan features a cable knit finish and a straight design. With the V-neck cut and button fastening on the front section, you can even wear it as a top if you wish.

Mama + BB Nursing Cardigan, $215, Storq

Moms can rock cardigans, too! Designed for wear throughout pregnancy and postpartum, this nursing-friendly piece provides an extra wide, loose silhouette that hits near mid-thigh. It snaps closed at the center front, but has a built-in hidden snap near the shoulder for easy nursing.

CHICWISH Open Front Knit Coat Cardigan, $69.90, Amazon

Is it a coat or a cardigan? You never really know! Stylish enough to wear to the office and dinner dates, this coat-cardigan hybrid pairs well with sweaters and dresses. With an oversized notch lapel, you’ll look instantly put together once you slip it on.

CeCe V-Neck Cardigan, was $79, now $47.40, Nordstrom

If you’re not too fond of color block cardigans, this one features a speckled design but still looks plain enough for everyday use.

