Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has dropped - here's what you can buy on sale right now

Amazon is treating us to a load of early Black Friday deals and trust us, they're really good this year. Whether you're after a pair of Philips wireless headphones, a Ninja Air Fryer to cook until your heart is content or a new Shark hoover to get your house looking spick and span, there is something for everyone this Black Friday.

Why has Amazon gone early with Black Friday?

Amazon has launched their Black Friday sale early this year, promising great deals across the most giftable categories, so that you can get a head start on the dreaded Christmas shopping. They have new deals added daily, so make sure to check back here for regular updates on the best things to add to your basket.

What should I buy in Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale?

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to purchase the items you may have been putting off due to the price, such as a new laptop or the watch you've always wanted. With up to 45% off on kitchen appliances, up to 25% off home entertainment and up to 30% off beauty and sports, now is the time to get shopping.

Early Amazon Black Friday tech deals

HUAWEI MateBook D15 Laptop, was £849.99 now £649

Philips Wireless Headphones, was £99.99 now £54.99

Samsung Galaxy A13 Smartphone, was £179 now £129

Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, was £39.99 now £21.99, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday kitchenware deals

Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs, 350 ml, Set of 6 Colours, was £85 now £64

De'Longhi La Specialista, Barista Pump Espresso Coffee Machine, was £529.99 now £399

Braun J300 Spin Juicer, was £128.99 now £111.07

NINJA Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker air fryer, was £279.99 now £229, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday homeware deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner, was £269.99 now £211

Vax Compact Power Carpet Cleaner, was £139.99 now £99.99

FLEXISPOT Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk, was £329.99 now £254.99, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

Olivia Burton Women's Quartz Watch, was £135 now £106.59

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quartz Watch, was £199 now £170

Women’s Low-Top Vans, was £55 now £42.99

Radley London Small Zip-Top Cross Body Bag, was £149 now £89

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Soft Black Jeans, was £78.04 now £49.94, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

ghd Glide Hot Brush, was £139 now £144.99

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device, was £300 now £249.99

Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver, was £499.99 now £309.99

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette, was £88 now £51.30

Remington Keratin Protect Ionic Hair Dryer and Straighteners, was £178.98 now £84.98, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday sports & fitness deals

Mobvoi Home Treadmill with Built-in Bluetooth Speaker, was £399.99 now £385.50

FitBeast Resistance Bands Set, was £42.99 now £27.19

FitBeast Foam Rollers Set, was £29.99 now £16.99

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, was £199.99 now £104.79, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday garden deals

Bosch Hedge Trimmer, was £184.99 now £169.90

Karcher Patio Cleaner, was £85.99 now £59.99

Bosch Lawnmower, was £74.99 now £59.99, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Fridays suitcase deals

Tripp Ice Blue Absolute Lite Cabin 4 Wheel Suitcase, was £55 now £45

American Tourister Disney Legends - Children's suicase, was £135 now £78.50

Samsonsite Neopulse Spinner Suitcase, was £239 now £180, Amazon

