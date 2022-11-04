Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has dropped - here's what you can buy on sale right now

Katherine Robinson
Amazon has launched its early Black Friday Sale - we're talking about savings on Shark, Philips, Ninja, and even more. Find out all the best deals and discounts right now...
Amazon is treating us to a load of early Black Friday deals and trust us, they're really good this year. Whether you're after a pair of Philips wireless headphones, a Ninja Air Fryer to cook until your heart is content or a new Shark hoover to get your house looking spick and span, there is something for everyone this Black Friday.
Why has Amazon gone early with Black Friday?
Amazon has launched their Black Friday sale early this year, promising great deals across the most giftable categories, so that you can get a head start on the dreaded Christmas shopping. They have new deals added daily, so make sure to check back here for regular updates on the best things to add to your basket.
What should I buy in Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale?
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to purchase the items you may have been putting off due to the price, such as a new laptop or the watch you've always wanted. With up to 45% off on kitchen appliances, up to 25% off home entertainment and up to 30% off beauty and sports, now is the time to get shopping.
Early Amazon Black Friday tech deals
HUAWEI MateBook D15 Laptop, was £849.99 now £649
Philips Wireless Headphones, was £99.99 now £54.99
Samsung Galaxy A13 Smartphone, was £179 now £129
Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, was £39.99 now £21.99, Amazon
Early Amazon Black Friday kitchenware deals
Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs, 350 ml, Set of 6 Colours, was £85 now £64
De'Longhi La Specialista, Barista Pump Espresso Coffee Machine, was £529.99 now £399
Braun J300 Spin Juicer, was £128.99 now £111.07
NINJA Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker air fryer, was £279.99 now £229, Amazon
Early Amazon Black Friday homeware deals
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner, was £269.99 now £211
Vax Compact Power Carpet Cleaner, was £139.99 now £99.99
FLEXISPOT Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk, was £329.99 now £254.99, Amazon
Early Amazon Black Friday fashion deals
Olivia Burton Women's Quartz Watch, was £135 now £106.59
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quartz Watch, was £199 now £170
Women’s Low-Top Vans, was £55 now £42.99
Radley London Small Zip-Top Cross Body Bag, was £149 now £89
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Soft Black Jeans, was £78.04 now £49.94, Amazon
Early Amazon Black Friday beauty deals
ghd Glide Hot Brush, was £139 now £144.99
Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device, was £300 now £249.99
Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver, was £499.99 now £309.99
BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette, was £88 now £51.30
Remington Keratin Protect Ionic Hair Dryer and Straighteners, was £178.98 now £84.98, Amazon
Early Amazon Black Friday sports & fitness deals
Mobvoi Home Treadmill with Built-in Bluetooth Speaker, was £399.99 now £385.50
FitBeast Resistance Bands Set, was £42.99 now £27.19
FitBeast Foam Rollers Set, was £29.99 now £16.99
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, was £199.99 now £104.79, Amazon
Early Amazon Black Friday garden deals
Bosch Hedge Trimmer, was £184.99 now £169.90
Karcher Patio Cleaner, was £85.99 now £59.99
Bosch Lawnmower, was £74.99 now £59.99, Amazon
Early Amazon Black Fridays suitcase deals
Tripp Ice Blue Absolute Lite Cabin 4 Wheel Suitcase, was £55 now £45
American Tourister Disney Legends - Children's suicase, was £135 now £78.50
Samsonsite Neopulse Spinner Suitcase, was £239 now £180, Amazon
