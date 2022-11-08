This Amazon dupe of the Ninja air fryer is £100 less and shoppers say it's just as good

Air fryers have been a massive trend in cooking this year. They’re much cheaper to run than conventional ovens, and since they use little to no oil they cut calories by 70% to 80%.

If you’ve wanted to jump on the trend, but the price of buying a unit has held you back, then get this – there’s a dupe of the popular Ninja Air Fryer up for grabs at Amazon – and shoppers say it’s every bit as good.

Salter AeroGrill Pro 16 in 1, £149.99, Amazon

The Salter AeroGrill Pro 16 in 1 is priced at £149.99, which is £100 less than the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill Air Fryer. And the amazing thing is that it will save you a whopping 68% off your energy bills – when comparing the energy used to cook a chicken in an electric oven (the Ninja, meanwhile saves you 45%)

As the name would suggest, it features 16 cooking functions – including grill, bake, dehydrate, pizza, chicken, chips, dumplings, and much more. And, it’s preheated and ready to go in one to three minutes.

The reviews are glowing, with several shoppers admitting they chose it over the Ninja – with zero regrets.

Says one happy shopper: “Came across this whilst looking for the more expensive Ninja. Saw this and it did everything the other one did… The reviews sold it to me, all the reviews were good and some compared it to the Ninja and came out on top.

“I think I have used it nearly every day since it arrived. Sausages, burgers, kebabs, fish fingers, chips, roast potatoes, homemade pizza, and corn on the cob just to name a few of the things I’ve cooked. Everything turned out great, less cooking time, less mess, and great flavour. Very happy with this purchase.”

