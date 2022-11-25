13 Quirky Amazon Black Friday 2022 buys under £15 we didn’t know we needed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is finally here, and there are so many great savings to be made across Amazon during the epic shopping event. While you may be adding fashion, electronics and beauty bargains to our basket - there are so many unique and quirky deals that you do not want to miss.

From electric coasters to desktop vacuums, Christmas decorations and more, we've rounded up the best weird and wonderful items from the Amazon Black Friday sale that are worth snapping up - and they’re all under £15. You’ll need to hurry though if you want to get your hands on these nifty gifts and gadgets - as the deals will be ending soon!

Quirky Amazon Black Friday buys

Bestcool desktop vacuum, £8.99 (WAS £15.99), Amazon

A desktop vacuum is definitely a gadget you didn't know you needed - but it'll come in handy after those working from home snacks. And it's so cute!

4-Pack chenille hand towels, £14.91 (WAS £19.89), Amazon

Save 20% on these super soft hand towels which hang on your wall. Not only are they super absorbent and practical - but they look so cute!

3-Pack Christmas gonks, £12.95 (WAS £15.99), Amazon

Gonk's are the Christmas decoration craze that isn't going anywhere - and this set will look so cute on your mantlepiece.

LED Christmas projector, £14.99 (WAS £22.99), Amazon

This LED projector fills your home with cute snowflake patterns, so you can level up the festive ambience in your home this Christmas.

USB mug warming coaster, £11.19 (WAS £15.69), Amazon

Always accidentally leaving your cup of tea to go cold? Same. This USB coaster is the solution to the problem though - and you can plug it straight into your laptop while you work at your desk.

Rechargeable hand warmer, £13.51 (WAS £18.89), Amazon

It's not just your cup of tea that you'll want to keep warm this winter. Save 28% on this rechargeable hand warmer that we're sure will be a welcome gadget for cold December evenings!

2-Pack reusable wine stopper, £10.38 (WAS £12.98), Amazon

If you’re tired of having to bin your Prosecco or Champagne because you didn’t finish the bottle - this sealer is for you. It's a handy must-have for festive gatherings this winter.

Keyboard cleaning gel putty, £6.31 (WAS £10.99), Amazon

Not only does this reusable cleaning putty look SO fun to use, it removes dirt from hard-to-reach areas such as keyboards, air vents, and more.

Two-pack food strainers, £11.99 (WAS £14.99), Amazon

We love a good kitchen gadget - and if you're strapped for space then this two-pack of strainers is a must. They attach to your pans to drain the water - and the flexible design means you can wave goodbye to the clunky colander that’s filling up the kitchen drawer.

Remote control organiser, £12.49 (WAS £17.99), Amazon

Constantly searching for the TV remote? Tuck your gadgets in this wall-mounted organiser and you’ll never miss the start of your favourite show again!

LED moon lamp, £13.59 (WAS £16.99), Amazon

This LED moon lamp will create the cosiest ambiance in your home, with touch settings for adjusting the brightness and colour of the lamp. If you're looking for a fun and affordable Christmas gift - this rechargeable lamp is perfect.

Mini humidifier, £7.99 (WAS £9.99), Amazon

Humidifiers are everywhere at the moment, and they're especially great for the cold winter months. This mini one is perfect for your bedside table or desk - and is reduced by 20% in the Black Friday sale.

Microwave and fridge cleaner, £6.07 (WAS £6.99), Amazon

Absorb dirt and unwanted odors from your fridges, microwave, or cupboards with a fun Angry Mama cleaner.

