This Amazon car de-icer has over 1,000 five-star ratings - and it's less than £5

Frosty mornings are creeping in, and the last thing anyone wants to do on a cold winter's day is to spend unnecessary time scraping away ice from their windscreen.

Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found the Bosmere car de-icer for less than £5 that easily clears the ice from your car - and it's racked up over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Bosmere car windscreen de-icer, £4.49, Amazon

The Bosmere ice scraper features a comfortable moulded handle with a soft grip, with a durable scraper that seamlessly removes ice from car windscreens and exteriors for safe and visible driving. The soft rubber construction makes it easy to wipe away excess snow or ice, so you can store it in your car after use.

The affordable car essential makes it easy to scrape away ice or snow from car exteriors - and can be used as a home gadget for removing frost from outdoor windows and ledges.

Receiving glowing reviews from shoppers, the squeegee has received over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One satisfied customer wrote: "Great piece of kit. I love this ice scraper, you can use it anywhere but it is particularly useful for your car windscreen. It scrapes off large amounts of ice at a time which makes clearing your screen really quick. Good value, strong and sturdy, a must-have for all drivers."

Another added: "Strong and sturdy, does the job effortlessly."

