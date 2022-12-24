Marks & Spencer's January sale is go! Huge discounts on almost everything

Christmas has come early for Marks and Spencer fans - the January sale is underway - and it might just be the best yet. The M&S sale has select items across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, as well as home and beauty reduced by up to 60%, which is one unmissable discount.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe, treat yourself to a pamper, or give your home a makeover in 2022, there are plenty of items up for sale.

And for those who are on a budget, or need inspiration, we have you covered, as we have compiled the best deals on must-have items, across all categories, you simply won’t want to miss.

Delivery is free if you spend over £50, plus If that wasn’t enough M&S is also offering contact-free delivery, as well as free click and collect to your nearest store - could your shopping spree be any more stress-free?

M&S fashion sale for women

Floral midaxi dress, £14 (WAS £39.50), M&S

Fair Isle Knitted Vest, £9 (WAS £29.50), M&S

M&S fashion sale for men

Cotton Modal Striped Knitted Polo Shirt, £12 (WAS £34), M&S

Green overshirt, £29 (WAS £45), M&S

M&S Kids sale

Animal PJs, £5 (WAS £8.50), M&S

Leopard print outfit, £15 (WAS £20), M&S

M&S home sale

Body Temperature Control Duvet Cover, from £27.65, M&S

Irregular Mirror, £71.40 (Was £119), M&S

M&S beauty sale

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, £5.50 (WAS £17), M&S

Aveda Pure Abundance set, £21 (WAS £35), M&S

