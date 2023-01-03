Stacey Solomon's genius fridge hanging can organiser is 31% off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The New Year hits and many of us feel like having a good old spring clean and organise at home – and Stacey Solomon is no different!

The Loose Women presenter – who announced her pregnancy over Christmas – is clearly in nesting mode, and top of the list of areas that needed attention was her fridge!

Stacey Solomon's fridge is seriously impressive!

Stacey showed off her amazing new gadget for her fridge, revealing it was, “my Xmas present to myself.” She added jokingly: “Yep I’m a loser.”

Stacey, you’re no loser! The star has invested in the most genius can organiser, which clips to your fridge shelf and lets you hang cans from the underside, maximising the space in your fridge.

MNJR drinks organiser, £10.99 (WAS £15.82), Amazon

We’ve tracked it down on Amazon, and it’s currently 31% off, so hurry up and grab one if you want to follow Stacey’s lead in getting your fridge in order for 2023.

The finishing touch to Stacey’s can holder were labels from her sister Jemma Solomon - aka The Label Lady - who has her own personalised label business.

Watch how Stacey announced she's pregnant with baby number 5

Loading the player...

Saying Stayey’s fridge is impressive is a bit of an understatement – but the cleaning fanatic herself says it comes with a disclaimer.

“Don’t worry if your fridge will never look like this,” she wrote. “It’s extreme – we need this level of organisation in our mad house! But just do what makes you happy and what works for you!”

