TikTokers are raving about this Amazon walking pad for getting their steps in whilst working from home

If you're feeling in a slump from the Christmas break and the cold January weather is discouraging you from getting your daily steps in, you'll want to know about this TikTok trending product.

Home workouts and standing desks definitely bring back lockdown memories, but walking treadmills are going viral again as users share videos of themselves getting their daily walks in whilst working from home. We're so here for the trend for curing our January blues, and thankfully we've found one of the walking pads on Amazon…

CITYSPORTS treadmill walking pad, £249, Amazon

The treadmill features built-in Bluetooth speakers for playing music, with a fold-up design that makes it easy to store. The walking pad comes with an LCD screen to monitor time, speed and calories, complete with a remote control for adjusting the settings.

Receiving impressive reviews on Amazon, one shopper wrote: "Life changing. It arrived we unboxed and it simply plugs in and away you go. I walk or jog for 1 hour 30mins and try to get 10000 steps done in the morning."

She continued: "The Bluetooth works well for music or I watch something on my iPad. My daughter uses it and her partner who is 6ft 4” but can’t see him being able to jog on it. It’s well worth the money and I smile when I get off it as I’m usually in my pyjamas. The exercise is done and anything else I do that day is a bonus. Buy one, you can move and watch Netflix, it’s a win-win."

One TikTok user shared a clip of herself using her walking pad with a caption that read: "Working from home has never slayed quite this hard." Racking up over 420,000 likes, one user commented: "What?? I can do this! I don't need a separate desk?! I just got my walking pad today!" Another added: "I love my walking pad!"

The TikToker also used a standing desk converter to walk while she worked - and we've found one on sale on Amazon.

Standing desk converter, £67.99 (WAS £97.99), Amazon

Don't walk, run to grab your walking pad now!

