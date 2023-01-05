I shop Amazon for a living and these are the only January Sale buys worth looking at

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether your goal for January is to spruce up your home, get fit or upgrade your tech, then your first port of call should be Amazon. Trust me, I shop Amazon for a living and their January sale is the business.

I’ve rounded up the best deals you can find now on everything from homeware to beauty – just in case you’re wanting something to perk up your skin after all that partying in December.

Have a browse at my top picks but don’t hang about, this is your last chance to save big on these must-have products before the sale is over they go back up to full price again.

You can shop all the deals at their sale landing page here.

Shark Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner, £149.99 (WAS £249.99), Amazon

If one of your New Year's resolutions was a spotless home, you'll want Shark's bestselling hoover with 40% off.

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, £115 (WAS £249.99), Amazon

If you're going to splash out on an expensive toothbrush, make it this one. The Philips Sonicare whitening edition comes with a whole range of Bluetooth features, four brush heads, a travel case and now 54% off.

Nintendo Switch, £257.73 (WAS £299.99), Amazon

Because what else is there to do in January?

Lumie Vitamin L - Slim lightbox, £59.99 (WAS £99), Amazon

Lumie's SAD-busting ultra-slim light box will keep your mood up as we make it through the month. If you work at a desk it'll help to improve your energy and focus, too.

Judge glass coffee cups set of two, £13.18 (WAS £27.89), Amazon

Who doesn't love a glass coffee cup? This artisan set of two keeps your drinks hotter for longer, and it's on sale with 55% off.

ASAKUKI Wi-Fi Smart essential oil diffuser, £34.99 (WAS £45.99), Amazon

And relax… this Alexa-controlled diffuser will create a calming atmosphere in your home.

STYLPRO Electric makeup brush cleaner and dryer machine, £22 (WAS £39.99), Amazon

This clever machine cleans and dries your makeup brushes in less than 30 seconds - it's a game-changer.

Elegant cocktail shaker set, £26.99 (WAS £39.99), Amazon

Your nights in are about to get a whole lot more fun with this cocktail shaker set. It comes complete with glasses, accessories and a lovely bamboo display frame

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Icon Bathrobe, £58 (WAS £90), Amazon

Is he feeling the cold in the mornings? It's a great time to grab a Tommy Hilfiger bathrobe then - there's 36% off. It's soft and snuggly.

Instant Pot slow pressure cooker, £54.99 (WAS £89.99), Amazon

Are you on a health food kick this January? This seven-in-one Instant Pot cooker is your kitchen saviour!

Bedsure satin pillow cases, £7.64 (WAS £11.99), Amazon

Looking to invest in silk pillowcases (and say goodbye frizzy hair), but can't justify the price? These are a great dupe and they're on sale.

Sensio foot spa, £32.95 (WAS £49.99), Amazon

If you're in need of a little TLC after the Christmas and end-of-year party season then this foot spa is the business and it's 34% off. Nice!

Bose surround sound system with Alexa, £799 (WAS £899.99), Amazon

Because life's too short to live without surround sound (and there's almost £100 off).

Miracase phone case, £16.99 (WAS £25), Amazon

Super durable and stylish, this Miracase is also compatible with Magsafe and wireless charging.

KEEP SHOPPING

50 best January Sales 2023: Deals from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS & MORE!

How to beat Blue Monday: 16 easy ways to boost your mood this January

Stacey Solomon's genius fridge hanging can organiser is 31% off at Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.