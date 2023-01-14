Stacey Solomon's Amazon shelves are genius for home organisation - and they're less than £17

There's no better time for a clear out than at the start of a new year, and Stacey Solomon has been giving us all the inspiration we need to get organised in 2023.

The Loose Women star is known for her beautifully tidy home and her organisation hacks, and her latest purchase had us rushing straight to Amazon.

Stacey took to Instagram to share her new acrylic shelves with her followers, which she used to perfectly organise her makeup. Thankfully, we've found some that are still available - and they're less than £17.

2-Pack Transparent Acrylic Shelves, £16.99, Amazon

The acrylic shelves can be easily mounted on your wall, with either two or six shelves in a pack for organising makeup products, toiletries, and more.

Stacey shared a video of herself installing her new Amazon buy, along with the beautifully tidy finished result. She said in the clip: "At the minute I've got all my makeup in drawers and it's taking up two of my drawers, so I just thought no, I'm going to free up those drawers for things that could be more useful. I'm going to drill these into the sides of my cupboards to display my makeup on them."

Stacey shared the organising process on her Instagram stories

The acrylic shelves have received glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "I had a bathroom cabinet made to fit our space and loved it, but it was a big box-shaped hole and I realised that we would be wasting half the space. These shelves were perfect instead and easy to install. They look great in that you can't really see them and I can now store twice as much. I Like the front ledge, as nothing can fall off, and very happy that they were good value."

Another added: "Superb value. These shelves are such a bargain. I use them for storing nail products and craft supplies. They’re strong, clear, and at a great price."

