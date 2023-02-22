20 things to buy in bulk from Amazon to save you SO much money in the long run

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you are feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis, love to find a bargain (who doesn't), or like to stock up on the basic essentials so you know you never run out, we have you covered - well, Amazon does.

If you are fortunate enough to have extra storage, a larder or pantry, maybe even a garage or shed to house the overflow, you will want to stock up on bulk buying coffee, dishwasher tablets and cleaning products, even baby essentials, so you are never caught out.

READ: 10 stylish home storage boxes that you’ll actually want on display

In most cases bulk buying items for the kitchen, home or bathroom, is more cost effective, and we have found the best buys to see you through every chore, feast or spring cleaning session.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

What we love about bulk buying is you can select a multipack of six, or bundles of more items, so you can stock up but not go too OTT, if you don't have too much space.

Best things to buy in bulk

1. Coffee pods

For those who need a coffee to kickstart their day, look no further than Starbucks Nespresso coffee pods.

This bundle includes a variety of eight flavours and strengths, which makes a total of 120 capsules and plenty of tasty coffees.

STARBUCKS Nespresso Variety Pack, 10 capsules, 8 flavours (120 capsules in total), £36.26, Amazon

2. Ground coffee

Ground coffee is a welcome alternative to those who may not have a coffee machine.

You can create the beloved ice lattes, as well as hot drinks, long and short, as well as plenty of them with this bulk buy, which includes six packs of ground coffee.

This ground coffee is a blend of arabica and robusta for a strong and pungent flavour, which has been rainforest alliance certified.

Solimo House Blend Ground Coffee, 1.36 kg (6 Packs x 227g), £15.73, Amazon

3. Teabags

For those who may not be a coffee drinker, and consider themselves more of a tea total consumer, this bundle is not to be missed.

With 400 English Breakfast Tea tea bags to brew, and for under £20, we think this is a bargain no kitchen cupboards are complete without.

Twinings English Breakfast Tea 400 Tea Bags, (Multipack of 4 x 100 Tea Bags), £17.96, Amazon

4. Deodorant

Deodorant is an essential, but more often than not we head to the bathroom to find it is empty, and we are stuck. But that issue can easily be resolved with Dove’s pack of six deodorant sticks.

What we love about this bundle, is it works out to be £2 per deodorant, which is a mega saving than buying individually as and when you need.

Dove Original Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Stick, £12, Amazon

5. Toilet roll

Toilet roll is high on every shopping list, and one must-have everyone needs.

But there is nothing more frustrating than going to the toilet to find there is only one sheet left on the roll, which is why a 45-strong pack is well worth investing in.

Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Rolls, £18.98, Amazon

6. Bin liners

Bn liners are a must for the kitchen, and bathroom, but finding bin liners to not only fit the bin, but are thick and durable enough so it does not split when it comes to taking out the rubbish.

These liners come in 23 litre and 25 litre sizes, are 100% biodegradable and compostable, perfect for recycling, and even home composting.

All-Green 25 Litre x 75 bags 25 Litre Caddy Company, £16.89, Amazon

7. Tissue boxes

Tissues are a failsafe essential to have in the home, and Amazon has bulk options to buy.

This bundle contains 24 boxes of 72 tissues, which means a whopping 1728 tissues.

Softy Luxury Soft Facial Tissues, £22.80, Amazon

8. Chocolates

For those with a big family, or are preparing for a party, having a hefty stash of chocolates is a no brainer.

This bulk box of Kit Kat Chunky chocolate bars will keep everyone happy.

Full Box of Kit Kat Chunky, £20.99, Amazon

9. Popcorn

If you are stocking up for the kids' packed lunches, or are in need of snacks to keep in the house, Propercorn’s popcorn is well worth investing in.

This bundle contains 24 packs in one box, and what we love most is the brand prides itself on healthier snack options made using natural seasoning.

PROPERCORN Sweet & Salty Popcorn, £19.49, Amazon

10. Laundry detergent

Washing is a dreaded chore for some, but it can be made all the easier with effective, and scented, detergent.

Persil’s Ultimate Powergems Non-Bio Detergent work to remove any stubborn stains, and give your laundry a much-needed refresh.

Each pack can provide 12 washes, and with six boxes, you can get through every load with ease.

Persil Ultimate Powergems (6X 384g) Non-Bio Detergent, £17.49, Amazon

11. Bath soak

There’s nothing we need after a long week at work than a relaxing soak in the bath, and Imperial Leather's Muscle Recover Bath Soak can lend a helping hand, especially as four come in each bundle.

The bath soak has been dermatologically tested so it is suitable for all skin types, while the Bergamot and Sea Salt variation works to relax and soothe aching muscles.

Shoppers can also select a variety of other scents, including Cotton Flower and Vanilla Orchid, Mallow and Rose Milk, as well as many more.

Imperial Leather Muscle Recovery Bath Soak, £6.08, Amazon

12. Cleaning surface wipes

You can never have too many cleaning wipes, which is why we are all over this multipack of six Dettol Antibacterial Disinfectant wipes.

In total shoppers will have 756 wipes to be precise, and can be used on all surfaces, including kitchen worktops, the floor, bathroom, and anywhere in between.

Dettol Antibacterial Biodegradable Multi-Surface Disinfectant Wipes, £20.69, Amazon

13. Pasta

If you’re anything like us, you may make pasta every other day of the week. It’s a quick and easy dish to cook no matter your level of cooking expertise, plus you can change it up with a variety of sauces.

Whether you are at home, a uni student, or just a pasta lover like us, we can see you working through this 3kg bulk bag of fusilli pasta spirals.

Knorr Collezione Italiana Pasta Fusilli Spirals, £13.72, Amazon

14. Shampoo and conditioner

You can never stock up on too many shampoo and conditioner duos, which is why we are obsessed with Tresemme’s pack of four shampoo and conditioner bundle.

The set is from the leading haircare brands Moisture Rich range, and works to replenish dry and dehydrated locks.

TRESemme Hair Shampoo & Conditioner Moisture Rich, £23.49, Amazon

15. Dog treats

We can’t treat ourselves and forget about our beloved pets, can we?

Schmackos treats contain no artificial colours or flavours, but are filled with nourishing nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and omega 6, which work to boost your four legged friend’s healthy lifestyle.

Pedigree Schmackos Mega Pack, £5.84, Amazon

16. Milk

If you’re like us and can’t go a day without ordering a latte with oat milk, or making one at home, then you will need to stock up on Oatly’s Oat Milk Barista Edition to recreate the barista-style frothy coffee.

This bundle contains six oat milk drinks, all of which are one litre in size, which works out almost £1.66 per carton.

OATLY Oat Drink Barista Edition, £9.98, Amazon

17. Hand soap

Hand soap is another failsafe must have for clean hands, and to help remove any dirt, grime and bacteria lingering on your hands, and under your nails.

This bundle is well worth adding to basket so you will always be able to have enough hand soap in the bathroom and kitchen.

Carex Original Antibacterial Hand Wash, £6.84, Amazon

18. Washing up liquid

If you prefer to hand wash your dishes after use adding this bundle of Fairy Liquid Washing Up Liquid to your basket is a must.

In total shoppers will have 10 litres worth of washing up liquid, and considering a little goes a long way, we think you’ll be good for a few months.

Fairy Original Concentrate Washing Up Liquid, £19.69, Amazon

19. Fabric softener

We’ve added non-bio detergent to our basket, but what about fabric softener to make your clothes smell even fresher?

We love Comfort’s laundry essentials, as they not only make our clothes look brand new, but leave them smelling even fresher.

Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner Softener, £22.99, Amazon

20. Toothpaste

Toothpaste is always worth stocking up on, as prices for single tubes can vary from time to time, which is why bulk buying the essential is a must.

This bundle includes 10 tubes of toothpaste, so you will never be left with the remnants at the bottom, which are hard to get out.

Colgate Fresh Gel Fluoride Toothpaste, £14.99, Amazon

NOW SHOP

25 space-saving uni room essentials: Here's what you need for your student accommodations

Mrs. Hinch-worthy products on Amazon to help keep your home organised

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.