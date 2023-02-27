There's 18% off girls' and boys' Harry Potter costumes for World Book Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you sorted for World Book Day yet? If you’re shaking your head, may we make a suggestion? How about everyone’s favourite boy wizard, Harry Potter?

Going to school dressed as Harry, or even Hermione or Ron is a great choice for the March 2 event – not only because they’re among the most beloved characters in modern kid’s literature, but because there’s a massive sale on Harry Potter costumes now at Amazon!

Harry Potter Gryffindor robe costume, £17.99 (WAS £21.99), Amazon

You can snap up a classic Gryffindor robe – the official uniform for Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft – for up to 18% off. This takes the price down to a wallet-friendly £17.99, and in some cases even less - check the size you need!

And there’s speedy delivery available if you’ve left it last minute – the fastest delivery will have it speeding to your door quicker than Harry on the Numbus 2000, getting there tomorrow.

It’s available in sizes to fit three years to 12 years – to suit Harry Potter fans of all ages, and is good for both witches and wizards.

The Harry Potter series, of course, is known for its positive messages about friendship, courage, and perseverance in the face of adversity. By dressing up as Harry Potter and pals, kids can embody these values and inspire others to embrace them as well. Aww.

World Book Day is a celebration of books and the joy of reading which falls on the first Thursday of March every year.

KEEP SHOPPING

World Book Day 2023: Amazing costume ideas from Amazon with speedy delivery

Best-selling books you can't miss

23 books to transform your life in 2023: Improve your life, be happier & get motivated

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.