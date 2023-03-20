Feeling a bit meh? Here are 20 Amazon deals that will put a smile on your face

Leanne Bayley
To celebrate International Day of Happiness, here are some amazing sales we've found on Amazon to put a smile on your face.
For those of you who don't know, it's International Day of Happiness today (Monday 20 March) and to celebrate, we've delved through hundreds of pages on Amazon - it's a tough job but someone's got to do it. We've looked at thousands of the best deals to find 20 sale buys that will turn your frown upside down.
Granteed, happiness isn't about material goods, which is why this list doesn't include diamonds and expensive products. Here are 20 items that are guaranteed to inject a little bit of joy to your life. Whether it's a luxe moisturiser or storage bags for your next clear out.
1. A new water bottle to get you drinking more H2O
Motivational water bottle, £11.04 (WAS £12.99), Amazon
2. And on the subject of water, this filtered water machine is chic and practical
Water distiller, £93.49 (WAS £109.99), Amazon
3. A silk pillow case will make you happy while you catch some Zzzzs
Abubor silk pillow case, £16.99 (WAS £19.99), Amazon
4. Who wouldn't want a bedside lamp slash phone charger? Genius.
Bed side lamp with usb port, £22.94 (WAS £26.99), Amazon
5. Posh moisturiser is always a good idea
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £71.20 (WAS £85), Amazon
6. Don't pretend you don't want a mini label maker...
Nimbot label maker, £23.79 (WAS £36.99), Amazon
7. Batch cooking is a hot topic right now - get your meals planned with the help of these Kilner jars
Airtight food storage containers, £16.99 (WAS £26.99), Amazon
8. And when it comes to your lunch box - head into the office in style
Lunch box with three compartments, £11.89 (WAS £13.99), Amazon
9. Obsessed with your gadgets? This multi charger will lift those spirits
3-in-1 Wireless charger, £34.99 (WAS £49.99), Amazon
10. An eye mask is always a good idea - especially for travel
Silk sleep eye mask, £5.09 (WAS £5.99), Amazon
11. And on the topic of travel, pack like a pro with these packing cubes
Packing cubes, £23.99 (WAS £25.99), Amazon
12. A tidy desk, a tidy mind. Say goodbye to unsightly cables
Cable management box, £22.94 (WAS £26.99), Amazon
13. Get a buzz from organised skincare
Makeup organiser, £19.54 (WAS £22.99), Amazon
14. A lush smelling candle will make you feel zen and happy
Yankee Candle set, £12.79 (WAS £16.99), Amazon
15. A book light so you can be a page turner well into the night
Rechargable book light, £11.99 (WAS £24.99), Amazon
16. This is a fan and a heater - you'll feel happy all year round
Layfly tower fan heater & air purifyer, £126.65 (WAS £149), Amazon
17. Load up your favourite memories on this digital photo frame
Digital photo fram, £47.08 (WAS £55.39), Amazon
18. Create a scent-filled room with this diffuser
Oil diffuser, £22.99 (WAS £32.99), Amazon
19. Hot chocolate or latte lover? This milk frother will be a game changer
Paris Rhone milk frother, £33.99 (WAS £39.99), Amazon
20. Storage bags because de-cluttering season is upon us
Large capacity storage bags, £12.75 (WAS £16.99), Amazon
