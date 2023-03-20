﻿

Feeling a bit meh? Here are 20 Amazon deals that will put a smile on your face

Yes, diamonds are great, but have you ever bagged yourself a book light for 50% off?

For those of you who don't know, it's International Day of Happiness today (Monday 20 March) and to celebrate, we've delved through hundreds of pages on Amazon - it's a tough job but someone's got to do it. We've looked at thousands of the best deals to find 20 sale buys that will turn your frown upside down. 

Granteed, happiness isn't about material goods, which is why this list doesn't include diamonds and expensive products. Here are 20 items that are guaranteed to inject a little bit of joy to your life. Whether it's a luxe moisturiser or storage bags for your next clear out. 

1. A new water bottle to get you drinking more H2O

Motivational water bottle, £11.04 (WAS £12.99), Amazon

2. And on the subject of water, this filtered water machine is chic and practical 

Water distiller, £93.49 (WAS £109.99), Amazon

3. A silk pillow case will make you happy while you catch some Zzzzs

Abubor silk pillow case, £16.99 (WAS £19.99), Amazon

4. Who wouldn't want a bedside lamp slash phone charger? Genius. 

Bed side lamp with usb port, £22.94 (WAS £26.99), Amazon

5. Posh moisturiser is always a good idea 

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £71.20 (WAS £85), Amazon

6. Don't pretend you don't want a mini label maker...

Nimbot label maker, £23.79 (WAS £36.99), Amazon

7. Batch cooking is a hot topic right now - get your meals planned with the help of these Kilner jars 

Airtight food storage containers, £16.99 (WAS £26.99), Amazon

8. And when it comes to your lunch box - head into the office in style

Lunch box with three compartments, £11.89 (WAS £13.99), Amazon

9. Obsessed with your gadgets? This multi charger will lift those spirits 

3-in-1 Wireless charger, £34.99 (WAS £49.99), Amazon

10. An eye mask is always a good idea - especially for travel

Silk sleep eye mask, £5.09 (WAS £5.99), Amazon

11. And on the topic of travel, pack like a pro with these packing cubes

Packing cubes, £23.99 (WAS £25.99), Amazon

12. A tidy desk, a tidy mind. Say goodbye to unsightly cables

Cable management box, £22.94 (WAS £26.99), Amazon

13. Get a buzz from organised skincare

Makeup organiser, £19.54 (WAS £22.99), Amazon

14. A lush smelling candle will make you feel zen and happy

Yankee Candle set, £12.79 (WAS £16.99), Amazon

15. A book light so you can be a page turner well into the night 

Rechargable book light, £11.99 (WAS £24.99), Amazon

16. This is a fan and a heater - you'll feel happy all year round 

Layfly tower fan heater & air purifyer, £126.65 (WAS £149), Amazon

17. Load up your favourite memories on this digital photo frame

Digital photo fram, £47.08 (WAS £55.39), Amazon

18. Create a scent-filled room with this diffuser

Oil diffuser, £22.99 (WAS £32.99), Amazon

19. Hot chocolate or latte lover? This milk frother will be a game changer

Paris Rhone milk frother, £33.99 (WAS £39.99), Amazon

20. Storage bags because de-cluttering season is upon us 

Large capacity storage bags, £12.75 (WAS £16.99), Amazon

