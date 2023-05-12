Kim Kardashian's Skims soft lounge dresses are rarely on sale - get one for just $48

Skims dresses are hugely popular, with fans even scrambling to track down lower-priced lookalikes of pieces from Kim Kardashian's famous brand.

But the search for similar dresses for less might be over for you now that we’ve found the soft lounge shimmer range, including racerback, slip dress and long-sleeved maxi dresses on sale at discounts of up to more than 40% off.

Colors range from neutral grey, white and camel, to an on-trend Barbie pink, all with a subtle shimmer that is perfect for year round, whether summertime or the winter holidays.

Regularly priced at up to $88, the maxi-length dresses, a body con look made from a modal and spandex blend, now cost between $48-$54.

Skims shoppers have given all four silhouettes in the sale top ratings, commenting they feel “amazing” and “like the goddess I am” in the figure-skimming looks.

The Racerback Dress Soft Lounge Shimmer Racerback Dress, $48 / £48 Overall Rating: 4.7 stars Top review: “I absolutely love this dress. It’s sexy, I love my body shape in it and I feel like the goddess I am.”

$48 / £48 (WAS $84) at Skims

The Slip Dress Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip dress, $48 / £48 Overall rating: 4.5 stars “One of my best purchases! Soft, shimmery and so comfortable. I love it, highly recommend!!!”

$48 / £48 (WAS $78) at Skims

The Crew Neck Dress Soft Lounge Shimmer Crew Neck Long Dress, $54 / £54 Overall rating: 4.7 "Yes, yes, and yes! I feel amazing in this dress. I’m pretty curvy, 200 lbs and 5’7”, and I ordered a L and it fit perfect. It’s so soft and stretchy. The shimmer is cute and I love the neckline. I’ve been wanting to buy a SKIMS dress for awhile, and I’m so glad I did. I’m definitely going to be buying more!!"

$54 / £54 (WAS $88) at Skims

The Long Sleeve Dress © Skims Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress, $54 / £54 Overall rating: 4.3 stars “It’s like wearing a hug. The dress is so soft and fits perfectly.”

$54 / £54 (WAS $88) at Skims

