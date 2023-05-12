Kim Kardashian's Skims soft lounge dresses are rarely on sale - get one for just $48

But the search for similar dresses for less might be over for you now that we’ve found the soft lounge shimmer range, including racerback, slip dress and long-sleeved maxi dresses on sale at discounts of up to more than 40% off.
Regularly priced at up to $88, the maxi-length dresses, a body con look made from a modal and spandex blend, now cost between $48-$54.
Skims shoppers have given all four silhouettes in the sale top ratings, commenting they feel “amazing” and “like the goddess I am” in the figure-skimming looks.
Shop Soft Lounge Shimmer Dresses on sale
The Racerback Dress
Soft Lounge Shimmer Racerback Dress, $48 / £48
Overall Rating: 4.7 stars
Top review: “I absolutely love this dress. It’s sexy, I love my body shape in it and I feel like the goddess I am.”
The Slip Dress
Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip dress, $48 / £48
Overall rating: 4.5 stars
“One of my best purchases! Soft, shimmery and so comfortable. I love it, highly recommend!!!”
The Crew Neck Dress
Soft Lounge Shimmer Crew Neck Long Dress, $54 / £54
Overall rating: 4.7
"Yes, yes, and yes! I feel amazing in this dress. I’m pretty curvy, 200 lbs and 5’7”, and I ordered a L and it fit perfect. It’s so soft and stretchy. The shimmer is cute and I love the neckline. I’ve been wanting to buy a SKIMS dress for awhile, and I’m so glad I did. I’m definitely going to be buying more!!"
The Long Sleeve Dress
Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress, $54 / £54
Overall rating: 4.3 stars
“It’s like wearing a hug. The dress is so soft and fits perfectly.”
More Skims deals
1/4
Fits Everybody Bike Short
This bike short is available in FIVE colors. One five-star reviewer enthused: "These shorts are so lightweight and comfy it’s almost like you’re wearing nothing! And there is nothing better than your body feeling uninhibited. Wearing a little bit of a bigger size, the waistband is such a huge deal for me, along with the elasticity of the bottom of the shorts. Sometimes shorts like these have a tight band around the legs causing you to look like encased sausage. Not these! Wear under an oversized shirt and look stylish and comfortable! What more could a lady ask for?"
2/4
Logo Mesh Foil Cami Bodysuit
"Love! Perfect for the summer. Beautiful color!" says a fan.
3/4
Pointelle Henley Onesie
Shoppers are raving: "Absolutely divine. Feminine and cosy! Love, love, love it."
4/4
Soft Lounge Shimmer Racerback Dress
"I love how this dress fits on me and the way it feels, it's so soft, comfortable and sexy all at the same time," said one shopper. "I love SKIMS and the quality of the material."