Kim Kardashian's Skims soft lounge dresses are rarely on sale - get one for just $48
Grab a soft lounge shimmer Skims maxi dress for more than 40% off

kim kardashian skims shimmer loungewear sale
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle EditorMadrid

Skims dresses are hugely popular, with fans even scrambling to track down lower-priced lookalikes of pieces from Kim Kardashian's famous brand. 

But the search for similar dresses for less might be over for you now that we’ve found the soft lounge shimmer range, including racerback, slip dress and long-sleeved maxi dresses on sale at discounts of up to more than 40% off.

Colors range from neutral grey, white and camel, to an on-trend Barbie pink, all with a subtle shimmer that is perfect for year round, whether summertime or the winter holidays.

Regularly priced at up to $88, the maxi-length dresses, a body con look made from a modal and spandex blend, now cost between $48-$54.

Skims shoppers have given all four silhouettes in the sale top ratings, commenting they feel “amazing” and “like the goddess I am” in the figure-skimming looks.

Shop Soft Lounge Shimmer Dresses on sale

  • The Racerback Dress

    skims racerback tank dress sale

    Soft Lounge Shimmer Racerback Dress, $48 / £48

    Overall Rating: 4.7 stars

    Top review: “I absolutely love this dress. It’s sexy, I love my body shape in it and I feel like the goddess I am.”

  • The Slip Dress

    skims soft lounge slip dress sale

    Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip dress, $48 / £48

    Overall rating: 4.5 stars

    “One of my best purchases! Soft, shimmery and so comfortable. I love it, highly recommend!!!”

  • The Crew Neck Dress

    skims soft lounge shimmer crew neck sale

    Soft Lounge Shimmer Crew Neck Long Dress, $54 / £54

    Overall rating: 4.7

    "Yes, yes, and yes! I feel amazing in this dress. I’m pretty curvy, 200 lbs and 5’7”, and I ordered a L and it fit perfect. It’s so soft and stretchy. The shimmer is cute and I love the neckline. I’ve been wanting to buy a SKIMS dress for awhile, and I’m so glad I did. I’m definitely going to be buying more!!"

  • The Long Sleeve Dress

    kim kardashian wearing soft lounge shimmer dress© Skims

    Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress, $54 / £54

    Overall rating: 4.3 stars

    “It’s like wearing a hug. The dress is so soft and fits perfectly.”

