Oprah loves this personal wine chiller and we really need it for summer ASAP

Amazon shoppers give the personal chiller 4.6 stars - and say they’re using it for cocktails, too

Attention wine lovers: the world's first personal wine chiller is here and it’s loved by none other than Oprah herself.

The VoChill is a sculptural, freezer-chilled cradle for your glass of wine to keep it cold. The reusable gadget got a shout out in the Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2022 and you may have spotted it making its prime time debut on Shark Tank.

The quirky and stylish glass holder – which comes in two models, one for stemmed glasses and one for stemless – would make a great gift or to treat yourself if you’re a wine fan. (And some shoppers are using it for cocktails, too!)

VoChill Stemmed Wine Glass Chiller

$49.95 each / $98.95 pair at Amazon

Available on Amazon, the chic and modern VoChill is getting rave reviews, including from Oprah of course.

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller $44.95 each / $89.95 pair at Amazon

Shoppers have given the sculptural wine chiller, which comes in a chic palette of muted tones, from quartz to powder pink, an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

One reviewer who took a chance on the chiller after seeing it on Oprah's gift list called it a “must have”.

© Jon Kopaloff Oprah included it on her annual Oprah's Favorite Things list, calling it a 'crafty little device'

“This is one of, if not the best tabletop stemless wine chiller,” they enthused. “We were tired of drinking tepid wine / running back and forth between the fridge. This actually works and solves both these problems. Plus, its compact size isn’t a table clutterer so it helps maintain that clean elevated dining experience.”

Another said, “Keeps the wine cold. Love this product. I use it for my martinis because I like them chilled.” They added a caveat: “However you must buy the right size wine glass and martini glass.”

Oprah's own description of the chiller pointed out its genius design. “Picture this: You pour yourself a nice glass of chilled wine. But pretty soon, it’s warm,” reads the Favorite Things list. “This crafty little device solves that problem. Keep the cradle in the freezer until you pour your wine into a stemless glass, which you place in the cradle to keep your wine crisp from first sip to last.”

