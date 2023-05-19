Oprah loves this personal wine chiller and we really need it for summer ASAP

The VoChill is a sculptural, freezer-chilled cradle for your glass of wine to keep it cold. The reusable gadget got a shout out in the Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2022 and you may have spotted it making its prime time debut on Shark Tank.
The quirky and stylish glass holder – which comes in two models, one for stemmed glasses and one for stemless – would make a great gift or to treat yourself if you’re a wine fan. (And some shoppers are using it for cocktails, too!)
Shoppers have given the sculptural wine chiller, which comes in a chic palette of muted tones, from quartz to powder pink, an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
One reviewer who took a chance on the chiller after seeing it on Oprah's gift list called it a “must have”.
Oprah included it on her annual Oprah's Favorite Things list, calling it a 'crafty little device'
“This is one of, if not the best tabletop stemless wine chiller,” they enthused. “We were tired of drinking tepid wine / running back and forth between the fridge. This actually works and solves both these problems. Plus, its compact size isn’t a table clutterer so it helps maintain that clean elevated dining experience.”
Another said, “Keeps the wine cold. Love this product. I use it for my martinis because I like them chilled.” They added a caveat: “However you must buy the right size wine glass and martini glass.”
Oprah's own description of the chiller pointed out its genius design. “Picture this: You pour yourself a nice glass of chilled wine. But pretty soon, it’s warm,” reads the Favorite Things list. “This crafty little device solves that problem. Keep the cradle in the freezer until you pour your wine into a stemless glass, which you place in the cradle to keep your wine crisp from first sip to last.”
"Every mom needs at least one. I personally have two of these and I buy one for every baby shower I go to. The white noise is an accurate sound, it has lullabys, and it has an excellent range of volume. I really like that it has a plug in AND battery option! This makes it ideal for nights when baby is away but can still feel at home. The extra we even put in my girls room because it helps them sleep as well! Invest in this product you will not regret it! Also the price point is amazing for the quality."
With a whopping 22,000 5-star ratings, this sound machine is one of Amazon's most popular. It's great for older folks and new parents with babies, too. As one reviewer said, "I bought one for my mom who suffers from [tinnitus] and she said it is the only thing that has helped her sleep and not have the noise in her head at night. She likes the white noise sound. I got a second one for my son who has sensory needs."
Comfy summer shoes
TEVA Original Sandal
Top review:
"Mother's Day accomplished. My mother was tickled to death about these shoes. They shipped out fast, were packaged well, fit perfectly, and looked great. I'm glad she was so happy and appreciate all that went into it."
Known for being an all-terrain summer shoe, Tevas made a fashion comeback a few seasons ago, and shoppers are still raving about them. The comfortable sandals have earned a 4.5 star average rating from more than 3,000 fans at Nordstrom Rack, where you can grab a pair for mom at up to 40% off. Multiple colors are available so you may want to buy more than one!
An everything-she-needs luxury beauty set
10-piece Garden Beauty Set
Top rated beauty gift
With a pricetag of $49.50, the kit has a value of $132 and is a hit with Macy's shoppers, who have given the dream beauty lineup a rating of 4.7 stars.
Exclusive to Macy's, the 10-piece Garden Beauty Set, which comes in a chic beauty bag, includes skincare and makeup treats from Lancôme, Carolina Herrera, Origins, Peter Thomas Roth, Shiseido, tarte, Borghese, Buttah Skin, and Tom Ford.
The perfect carryall
Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender bag
Top review:
"Perfect size, great pockets, great bag. Well designed, love the pockets, love the color, it’s washable, great size (holds a lot). I use as an overnight bag and as a toddler bag. I have recommended this to my friends and will be buying one for my mom."
Eco-conscious Everlane, the brand loved by stars from Angelina Jolie to Meghan Markle, has created the perfect bag for moms of all ages. The Weekender, which can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag or handbag, might be for travel, but fans are using it for everything from a toddler bag to a work tote.
The carryall comes in seven different colors and features two water bottle holders, a padded laptop sleeve, and a luggage handle pass-through that doubles as a pocket. Basically, enough room to store all the mom stuff she carries.
An LED makeup mirror
Beautyworks Vanity Mirror
Top review:
"She can see much better when applying makeup. It was a gift for my mom, she absolutely loves it... Nice and sturdy. Perfect size for home and travel."
This LED vanity mirror has 3 different levels of magnification, 180-degree rotation and can be powered by either USB or AAA batteries – and it's perfectly portable. The mirror comes in four different colors (black, white, pink and gold) to match any decor, and Amazon shoppers love it - it has more than 6,000 5-star reviews.
A chic jewelry organizer
KLOUD City Two-Layer Jewelry Box
Top review:
"My mom loved this as a birthday gift, it was way bigger than i expected its such good quality and has lots of storage room with a removable layer."
If she loves jewelry, she'll truly appreciate this double-layered jewelry box that will keep her rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets organized. It comes in a whole range of colors, but we love the blue, which reminds us of a certain luxury jewelry store...
An at-home beauty treatment
Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite LED Eye Care Max Pro
She'll get a daily mini spa break - and a beauty boost - with this LED eye treatment mask that you put on for just three minutes a day. The FDA-approved eye mask helps build collagen and reduce wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. Plus when she wears it she'll look like the superhero she is!
A fast-dry hair towel
Volo Hero hair towel
Top review:
"Will never wrap my hair in anything else. Honestly the best hair towel to exist. Perfect length for almost all hair, however my hair is insanely long so I could use an extra inch or two. But either way this towel is perfection. I own two and have bought one for my mom, my mother in law, my sister, and my sister in law."
The Volo Hero hair towel will be mom's beauty hero - it cuts drying time in half and helps reduce frizz while protecting your hair, whether straight, curly or natural, from damage.
