Amazon's hidden money-saving hack you need to know about

These are the best sellers in Amazon's money-saving Subscribe & Save

If you like hassle-free shopping and saving money (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?) they you have to take advantage of Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option. It’s an absolute game-changer, believe me!

What is Amazon’s Subscribe and Save service?

Subscribe and Save is an option that’s available on hundreds of products in multiple categories that allows shoppers to have their favourite frequent-use products delivered to their door on a schedule they decide. Every month, every 60 days, every two weeks, the frequency is up to you.

What is the benefit of using Amazon’s subscribe and save?

Apart from the fact you can forget about the stress of running out of your favourite products, using Subscribe and Save unlocks discounts ranging from 5% to 15% off the regular retail price. Whether it's household essentials, personal care items, or groceries, these savings accumulate over time, which can up to a nice chunk of money in the bank. The way it works is you get 5% or 10% off your first delivery, then 15% when you schedule repeat deliveries of five or more products.

What if I have too much of a product and need to cancel?

The great thing about Subscribe and Save is that it’s hugely flexible - you can modify, skip or cancel at any time. If your needs change, or you find you need less (or more) or a particular product, you can easily adjust your subscription settings with a few clicks. So there’s no danger of running out or overstocking your essentials.

What are the best products to get on Subscribe and Save?

What you want to order really depends on your own needs. Whether it be baby products, groceries or beauty products, you can get everything you need on Subscribe and Save. If you’re looking for inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best sellers, keep scrolling!

Best-selling products on Amazon’s Subscribe and save

Grocery: Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Rolls 45 pack Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Rolls 45 pack One-time purchase: £21.09 Subscribe & Save: £18.98 on first delivery, £17.93 when you schedule five or more Most common delivery schedule: Every two months The Andrex puppy’s fave product is the number one Subscribe & Save item in groceries - makes sense, right? It’s something everyone needs and it’s great to be able to schedule repeat deliveries so you can forget about it, and save money in the process. No-brainer really!

Baby: Water Wipes 12 pack Water Wipes 12 pack One-time purchase: £26 Subscribe & Save: £23.40 on first delivery, £22.10 when you schedule five or more Most common delivery schedule: Every two months If there’s one thing you can never have too much of when you have little ones at home, it’s baby wipes. Trust, me, speaking from experience here. These plastic-free wipes are Amazon’s highest-rated, with over 17k positive reviews and you can be sure they won’t irritate delicate skin - with just 2 ingredients: 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract.

Home Care & Cleaning: Finish All-in-one Max Dishwasher Tablets 90 Tablets Finish All-in-one Max Dishwasher Tablets 90 Tablets One-time purchase: £11.11 Subscribe & Save: £10 on first delivery, £9.44 when you schedule five or more Most common delivery schedule: Every three months There’s nothing worse than running out of dishwasher tablets and having to (gasp in horror) do the washing up by hand - so getting them on Subscribe & Save is a smart move. Finish’s all-in-one Max dishwasher tablets 90 tablets is the best-selling option and they come with a massive thumbs up, with over 44k positive reviews. Says one: “Very brilliant product which cleans my dishes perfectly. Buying on Subscribe & Save is cheaper than at the supermarket and worth the price.”

Personal care: Hismile v34 Colour corrector teeth whitener Hismile v34 Colour corrector teeth whitener One-time purchase: £15.20 Subscribe & Save: £14.44 on first delivery,£12.92 when you schedule five or more Most common delivery schedule: Every two months This is the number one bestseller in Subscribe & Save toothpaste, and Amazon shoppers simply can’t get enough of it. It has over 18k positive reviews which frequently contain the words “amazing” and “brilliant”. It’s a non-invasive brightening treatment which uses colour-correcting technology to whiten the teeth by applying a water-soluble purple dye to your teeth to cancel out any yellow undertones.

If you're in the hair dye gang, this is one product you'll definitely need on Subscribe & Save! Garnier's Nutrisse nourishing permanent hair dye gives you up to eight weeks of super glossy, nourished hair, covering grey hairs and making hair soft and shiny. It's available in 43 different shades to suit everyone, and it has a whopping 44k positive reviews on Amazon. Says one: "It is so easy to use this hair dye and it 100% covers my grey. I am 55 years old and always have lots of lovely comments after I use this dye."

Okay, it might not be glam, but bin liners are definitely high on the list of products you can't be without. The Brabantia perfect fit bin liners 40 pack is the top-selling brand in Subscribe & Save with an 80% five-star rating, and Amazon shoppers love them because they're "super strong" "excellent quality" and "reasonably priced" - what more do you need to know?

Surely every home has a water jug waiting in the fridge? I wouldn't be without mine (or my water fountain , total game changer!) It makes sense then, that Brita water filters are a top seller in the Home & Kitchen category. They're compatible with all Brita jugs, they permanently absorb lead and copper and reduce limescale, and get this - they make your tea taste better! No, really - they're recommended by the UK Tea Academy and by consumers - 96% agree tea is more brilliant with MAXTRA+ filtered water.

Beauty: Weleda Skin Food Moisturiser Weleda Skin Food Moisturiser One-time purchase: £11.21 Subscribe & Save: £10.65 on first delivery, £9.53 when you schedule five or more Most common delivery schedule : Every three months Weleda’s Skin food moisturiser is a bargain moisturiser loved by celebrities including Victoria Beckham and Hailey Beiber. is a great product for dry skin thanks to its blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s certified natural and organic, and one sells every 11 seconds and has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Visual Care: Renu Multi Purpose Contact Lens Solution 4 Pack Renu Multi Purpose Contact Lens Solution 4 Pack One-time purchase: £19.89 Subscribe & Save: £17.90 on first delivery, £16.91 when you schedule five or more Most common delivery schedule: Every three months If you’re a member of the contact lens crew then this is a must for Subscribe & Save. Running out of contact lens solution could be disastrous and making sure you have enough is just an extra stress you really don’t need. Renu’s Multi-Purpose Contact Lens solution gently cleans soft contact lenses and is great for sensitive eyes. Reviews hail it “the best of the best” and are happy with the price, which is considerably lower when you schedule repeat deliveries.

Wellness: Feather & Down Sweet Dream Pillow Spray Feather & Down Sweet Dream Pillow Spray One-time purchase: £4.50 Subscribe & Save: £4.28 on first delivery, £3.86 when you schedule five or more Most common delivery schedule: Every three months This relaxing pillow spray is Amazon’s number-one seller in Essential Oil blends. 83% of consumers who bought said they fell asleep faster when using it thanks to the blend of chamomile and lavender essential oils. Just spray a generous amount on your pillow and drift off to sleep.

