Last minute Amazon Father’s Day gifts with speedy delivery

Whatever dad’s into, it’s not too late to get a great present on Amazon

Have you left Father’s Day till the last minute? You certainly won’t be the only one! Don’t worry - Amazon to the rescue! You can get some great gifts with speedy Amazon Prime delivery.

We’ve rounded up some great options for Father's Day – and some of them are on sale. Whether he’s into gaming, grooming, sport, gardening, or tech – you’ll find something to suit.

Don't have an Amazon Prime Membership? (It's what you need premium and next-day delivery for free) You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

Don’t hang about – if you order now they’ll arrive in time for dad’s special day on Sunday 18 June if you order today.

Best Amazon Prime last-minute Father’s Day gifts

For the retro dad Vinyl Record Player Turntable Top review: “This record player is better than any of its rivals which retail at much higher prices… Well built, sturdy and most importantly an incredible sound. Blue tooth also works well. Can’t fault it. Unbelievable value even at twice the price.”

Does Dad have a load of vinyl at home of the tunes he used to groove to back in the day? He’d love this gift in that case - it’s a vintage-style record player with three adjustable speeds and built-in speakers. You can even hook it up to your phone via Bluetooth to play whichever tunes you want. It’s Amazon’s top-rated model with speedy prime delivery, and shoppers love it. 14k glowing reviews, which praise it for its lovely vintage look, high-quality sound and being easy to use.

£60.99 (WAS £74.99) AT AMAZON

For the beardy dad Viking Revolution Beard Kit For Men Top Review: “Bought as a gift for my husband. He loves the quality of the brush and the balm. The scissors is very sharp - beware! The metal tin is handy to keep everything together.”

If dad’s in the beard gang this is the last-minute Amazon gift you want. You get a wooden boars hair beard brush, double sided pockets beard comb, unscented beard care oil, citrus fragrance beard styling balm and beard scissors in a travel-friendly metal box.

£21.99 AT AMAZON

For the sporty dad Muscle-Massage Gun With 6 Speeds Top Review: "Great product with multiple speeds and heads to hit all your massage spots! And at such a fantastic price too. Can’t go wrong with this purchase."

Doing sport is great but it can result in muscle aches and pains - so if dad is always moaning of a sore back after his football sesh, this will sort him out! It has six adjustable speeds to loosen up those tight muscles and relieve pain, a long battery life and a quiet smooth motor. It’s one of Amazon’s top-rated, with over 9k positive reviews, so you can be sure you’re making a sound purchase.

£24.99 (WAS £29.99) AT AMAZON

For the homebody dad RockDove Men’s memory foam slipper Top review: These are the comfiest slippers i have ever owned! I dont think thats an exaggeration. The quality is excellent ,they fit well, have a really good sole and the price is fantastic. A very good purchase.”

These are the number one best-seller in Men’s slippers with a whopping 148k reviews, with shoppers raving about how comfy and well fitting they are. The memory foam moulds to the contours of your feet so you feel like you’re walking on air. If Dad loves mooching around the house or comes home complaining of tired feet then he will absolutely love this last-minute Father’s Day Amazon gift!

£17.99 AT AMAZON

For the dad who likes it hot Thoughtful Gourmet Master Sauce Collection Top review: “Bought as a Father's Day gift, and he loves his chilli sauces, he's tried a couple as dips and said they were really good, and was looking forward to cooking with them, seems like it was a great buy, he has a lot to try and is happy.” If he’s the kind of fella who loves a curry - and is partial to smothering everything in spicy sauce then this is the last-minute Amazon Father’s Day gift you want. It contains 30 different gourmet spicy sauces, ranging¡g from the milder Garlic Herb, to the medium strength Apple Whiskey to the blow your head off Ghost Pepper sauce.

£29.99 AT AMAZON

For the gamer dad I Paused My Game To Be Here T-shirt Top review: “I bought this t-shirt for my boyfriend as a joke about him and his gaming. He laughed and actually wears the top a lot. But I can tell you, he most certainly does not pause his game. But the t-shirt fits great, especially the M size, and it has been washed a lot and the words have not faded away. Definitely worth the money and would recommend buying.”

This is sure to raise a smile from Dad if he’s the sort who can spend hours lost in Tears of the Kingdom or battling away in Call of Duty. It’s available in black or grey and in sizes small to 2XL.

FROM £13.95 AT AMAZON

For the bike mad dad Wowtow 16-In-One Multi Function Bicycle Repair Tool Kit Top review: I’ve had this a couple of months now and have found it’s the best multi-tool I’ve had. Previous ones weren’t robust enough, or took up too much room/weight on the bike. This comes with all the essential tools and fittings and comes in a compact case. Great price and decent quality.”

This is the perfect tool for cyclist dads - there are 16 handy tools, including a socket hex wrench, a slotted screwdriver and a tire repair helper. It has over 2k reviews on Amazon, with shoppers giving it a massive thumbs up for being lightweight, sturdy, durable and great value for money.

£16.49 AT AMAZON

For the handyman dad ‘If dad can’t Fix It, We’re All Screwed’ Insulated Tumbler Top review: “This insulated tumbler is a lovely gift idea, especially with Father’s Day coming up, excellent quality and I love the slogan as my husband is a builder so I found this very true and appropriate!”

Is Dad the first port of call when something is broken? Then he’ll love this funny insulated tumbler. It also has ‘Best dad ever’ written on the other side… aww! It keeps dad’s drink hot for up to six hours, or cold up to 12 hours - perfect for hikes, sport, gardening, travel or any other outdoor activity. It’s durable, lightweight and easy to clean £18.99 AT AMAZON

For the sentimental dad Dad Puzzle Piece Top review: “A great gift to give your partner from their child. After searching for a gift to get my husband for his birthday that's not a photo frame or jewellery I found this and it was exactly what I wanted.”

Well this is a last-minute gift that really pulls on the heart-strings. It’s a puzzle piece emblazoned with the words: “Dad. Thank you for being such an important piece of my life. I love you forever.” He can put it in his office or man cave as a constant reminder of how much he’s loved.

£11.99 AT AMAZON

For the green-fingered dad Rajx Gardner of the Year Mug Top review: "I bought this for my Grandad as he's a fantastic Gardener and isn't the easiest to buy for. He loves it! It's a great size mug and the handle is a good size which is great for him having quite big hands. It's a very creative design and looks just like a plant pot. The spade spoon is a great little addition. It makes a brilliant gift. It was wrapped well and arrived damage free. A great gift!"

What really does it for me is the shovel spoon - if there’s a better gift for a gardner dad, I’d love to see it! It’s made of top quality ceramic, while the spoon is made from stainles steel. Hands down the best mug for gardening-mad dads to enjoy their brew after doing a bit of re-potting.

£10.99 AT AMAZON

KEEP SHOPPING:

26 unique Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will love

16 best first Father’s Day gifts for new dads: From personalised to cute handmade presents

Best aftershaves for men 2023: From Hugo Boss, Dior Sauvage & MORE

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit Newsletter