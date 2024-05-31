Zara Tindall’s genius hack for stopping heels sinking into grass will save your summer soirees

I love summer parties - but what I don’t love is the footwear dilemmas that come with attending weddings and parties that take place on grass.

You know what I mean - you have the perfect pair of stilettos to go with your new summer dress, but when you step out onto the lawn you get that sinking feeling, literally - as your heels sink down into the grass. And you end up with your killer heels absolutely ruined.

Fear not, because Zara Tindall has the answer. And if anyone knows about the perils of attending soirees which take place in garden party settings, it’s her. As Princess Anne’s daughter, her social calendar is packed with such events - and she never lets it stop her from wearing her beautiful towering heels.

So what’s her hack for walking on grass without her heels disappearing into the ground? It’s a genius little gadget that you can easily get hold of on Amazon - High Heel Protectors. You get 6 pairs for £7.89 / $9.95 and the pack comes with three different sizes (9mm / 11mm / 13mm).

© Getty So that's how she does it! A closer look at Zara's footwear revealed the clever gadget she fits onto her heels

These heel protectors are little see-through shields made of flexible rubber which protects your heels and extends the bottom surface area where the heel touches the ground to 30mm, so they won’t pierce the earth.

They also have anti-slip stripes, which are great to stop you slipping if you’re walking on a shiny or polished surface, and because they’re made of rubber they irradicate that annoying clack-clack noise heels make on hard floors. A win-win all round.

Once they’re on, you’ll forget about them, and they’e super discrete - I almost didn’t notice Zara wearing hers at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party she attended with hubby Mike. That event was a great test, since rain meant the Palace lawns were especially damp.

Zara’s poor suede shoes did get a little stained from the rain, but her heels didn’t sink into the lawn for a moment, which is very impressive.

What are Amazon shoppers saying about the Heel Protectors?

Shoppers at Amazon are impressed with the heel protectors, which have a decent 59% five-star rating and 575 positive reviews.

© Getty She's a seasoned pro at events which take place in a gorden party setting - so it's no wonder Zara found something that works

Says one reviewer: “Needed these for daughter's wedding. Bride, bridesmaids used and found them to be great. No sinking into wet grass. Can thoroughly recommend.”

Several shoppers bought them to protect their expensive designer shoes and were satisfied. “Fits Jimmy Choos!” Wrote one happy shopper. “These heel protectors come in dainty little colour-coded bags, with 3 different diameters to choose from. The green bags are the smallest which fit a stiletto heel. Easy to walk in too and will not scratch or damage the heel itself. Right enough that they won’t fall off. Great product!”

Take note however: Some reviews had to return the product because they didn’t fit the heels they wanted to wear, so do make sure you measure your heels carefully before ordering.